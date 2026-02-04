All-Ohio OL Pete Eglitis officially signs with Penn State

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell and his staff locked in another offensive lineman on Wednesday, signing offensive tackle Pete Eglitis.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Eglitis previously signed with Iowa State, only to back out of that when Campbell left for State College. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound tackle said the opportunity to join both Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton at one of the Big Ten’s top programs was too good to pass up.

“I have loved Coach Clanton and Campbell ever since they started to recruit me,” Eglitis said. “So, the opportunity to play for them in the best conference in college football is going to be crazy.”

He added, “Coach Campbell’s press conference at Penn State says it. The culture he builds, the development he and his coaches provide is second to none.”

A three-star prospect by all three major recruiting sites, Eglitis earned 20 scholarship offers throughout the recruiting process. He took visits to nearly as many schools, although ironically, he had never visited Penn State until just over two weeks ago, Jan. 17-19, when he took an official visit.

Eglitis committed to Iowa State following his official visit to Ames in early June. He previously took an official visit to Louisville the week prior and was planning to visit Pitt, but cancelled that following his announcement. Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Missouri and Wake Forest were also serious contenders.

Throughout his prep career, Eglitis helped lead Bishop Watterson to back-to-back state championships the past two seasons. He also earned first-team All-Ohio honors in both 2024 and 2025.

“Eglitis is very technically sound for a high school offensive lineman,” wrote BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr back in December. “While that is itself a contradiction, given how technical and complex offensive line play is, Eglitis has the fundamentals down very well. He’s consistent with his hands, has short, controlled strides, and almost always executes his blocks correctly.”