Anonymous Big Ten coach on Penn State's retooled 2026 roster: 'I thought they did really well with their personnel'

A pair of opposing Big Ten coaches had mostly praise for head coach Matt Campbell’s Penn State program in Athlon Sports’ annual story, which features anonymous sources sharing insights on teams from around the league.

Campbell and his staff arrived in State College in December after a long stint at Iowa State. Since, they have brought in more than 50 new players, held their first spring practice, and are now turning their attention to summer workouts before preseason camp.

“I don’t necessarily know that they’re gonna be immediately good in Year 1. But I thought the three big guys who followed (former defensive coordinator) Jim Knowles to Tennessee went for way more money than I would’ve paid them if I were Penn State,” one anonymous coach told Athlon Sports.

“I thought they made a couple of really good adds. I also thought they kept a couple of really good players that could’ve left, like (linebacker) Tony Rojas. That’s a really good player that probably could’ve gone anywhere for a lot more money than what he got at Penn State.”

A total of four former Nittany Lions left to follow Knowles to Knoxville. They are defensive linemen Chaz Coleman and Xavier Gilliam, safety Dejuan Lane, and linebacker Amare Campbell.

Rojas, meanwhile, was a key keep for Campbell and co. Once healthy following a season-ending injury in 2025, he should be a feature part of D’Anton Lynn’s first Penn State defense.

One anonymous coach likes what Penn State did in the portal this offseason

Most, but not all, of the Penn State newcomers are former Cyclones. The major roster influx means many new faces will be taking the field for the Lions this fall. One coach who spoke with Athlon Sports does not seem to think that is a problem.

“I thought they did really well with their personnel,” the unnamed coach said. “They obviously took a lot of Iowa State players. That made sense. They took pretty much that whole offensive staff and brought a lot of defensive players from Iowa State. That brings continuity throughout that roster. ”

Building program continuity is one of the topics Campbell discussed on a recent episode of the Andy & Ari On3 show. It will be easier said than done, of course. But, having so many people in the Lasch Building who are familiar with how the new leader of the Lions wants to operate is by no means a bad thing heading into his first season. Whether or not it’s an end-all, be-all, though, that leads to immediate success remains to be seen.

You can review all of Athlon Sports’ anonymous Big Ten coach quotes by clicking here.