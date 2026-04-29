Another early 2026 top 25 is moving Penn State up in the rankings after spring ball

Penn State news, notes, and updates for April 29 include a new post-spring top 25, headlines of the day, and more. USA Today’s Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith put out their latest rankings earlier this week. Like some others before them, they have the Lions moving up now that drills are mostly over across the country. The pair put the Nittany Lions at No. 16, up one spot from No. 17 in the first version of their list back in January.

“The schedule plays in Penn State’s favor heading into Matt Campbell’s debut,” USA Today writes. “The Nittany Lions won’t face Ohio State, Oregon or Indiana and gets Southern California at home, though it does travel to Michigan and Washington. Though Campbell’s tenure at Iowa State needed time to get moving, this schedule and a long list of Cyclones transfers should help the Nittany Lions hit the ground running.

“Among the key players who followed Campbell are quarterback Rocco Becht, wide receiver Chase Sowell and safety Marcus Neal Jr. Getting to eight or nine wins in his first year would be huge for Campbell as he looks to get Penn State over the hump in the Big Ten.”

You can review the full top 25 here. Ohio State leads the way. Notre Dame and Texas round out the top three. Teams on the list who are 2026 Penn State opponents include USC (No. 10) and Michigan (No. 13).

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Projecting Penn State Football’s 2026 depth chart following spring football: Fitz, BWI



Who will replace the five 2026 Penn State NFL Draft picks on offense this season?: Pickel, BWI



A Penn State linebacker is ‘ahead of schedule’ in his injury recovery; where’s the room overall exiting spring?: Pickel, BWI



Inside Penn State’s defensive metamorphosis: Position switches & Lynn’s new system: Carr, BWI



Four-star WR DeShawn Hall updates official visit schedule, includes Penn State: Snyder, BWI



Penn State defensive end Jordan Mayer is no longer with the Nittany Lions: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“I feel like we just go together really well. We’re kind of similar people. We don’t really love the social media attention and all this public stuff. We just like to get to work and get at it in the weight room and on the field. So, I feel like we just really connected that way. He’s a super humble guy and someone I could really see myself being friends with outside of football. I also like the environment that he’s creating in the film room and on the field.”

PSU 2027 commit Ryan Robbins on PSU OL coach Ryan Clanton.