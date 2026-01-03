Another Penn State linebacker hits transfer portal as DaKaari Nelson moves on

Another Penn State linebacker is moving on from the program, entering the NCAA transfer portal Saturday. Confirmed by On3’s Pete Nakos, redshirt sophomore DaKaari Nelson will explore his options elsewhere.

Originally a safety in the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2023, Nelson moved to linebacker during his redshirt freshman season. He played in 14 games during the program’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinal, making one start while notching five tackles and twice earning Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

In his third year in the program this past season, coming off an injury, Nelson largely shifted exclusively into a special teams role. He logged just two defensive snaps at linebacker. However, he took on an extensive role across four special teams units – kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return and punt coverage. There, he played 193 snaps and appeared in each of the Nittany Lions’ 13 games.

Nelson was a four-star recruit out of Selma, Ala., ranked as the nation’s No. 178 overall player in the class.

With Nelson’s exit, Penn State is now down its fourth linebacker to the transfer portal. Already announced by others, Keon Wylie, along with Kari Jackson and Anthony Speca, have decided to play elsewhere in 2026. Those losses are in addition to the graduation of Dom DeLuca, who has declared for the NFL Draft in April.

Notable returning players are highlighted by Tony Rojas, who announced on New Year’s Day that he will return to Penn State for his senior season. He is joined by Alex Tatsch, who appeared this season as a true freshman, as well as three-star prospect Keian Kaiser.

Others who have not yet made their intentions public for next season include Amare Campbell and true freshmen LaVar Arrington II and Cam Smith.

“After lots of talks with my family about my senior year, I’m ready to finish what me and my teammates started and I’m ready to flip this thing and tell an incredible story with Coach Campbell and his new staff,” Rojas wrote. “I have 100% belief in what Coach Campbell will do here at Penn State, and it’s only right for me to stay and help lead the way to bring this place to where it is meant to be.”

Talk about it with our premium members in the Lions Den message board, here.