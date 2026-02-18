As Penn State wrestling preps for Senior Day, Levi Haines' push for another NCAA title is in focus

Penn State wrestling (14-0) will hold its annual Senior Day festivities on Friday night when it welcomes Princeton to Rec Hall for the final dual meet of the regular season. In past years, the No. 1 Nittany Lions have honored numerous wrestlers. This year, only three members of head coach Cael Sanderson’s team will be out of eligibility following the 2025-2026 season. And, only one of them is a starter.

It’s possible that some underclassmen planning to move on could join seniors Levi Haines (174 pounds) and Lucah Cochran (285), as well as graduate senior Sam Beckett (165), in being recognized in front of the home crowd before the match. But, even still, this figures to be one of the smaller ceremonies ever held in the Sanderson era.

“We don’t have a lot of guys walking, which is good for the program,” Sanderson told reporters, including BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr, on Wednesday. “I mean, it’s not as good if you’re trying to bring new guys in and you have a roster cap. But obviously you’re planning, and you see what’s going to happen in the future.

“We have this special group of guys that will be walking. They’ve obviously meant a lot to the program. The last four or five years they’ve been here have been remarkable.”

You can watch Sanderson’s full news conference on the BWI YouTube channel by clicking here.

Levi Haines present, future at Penn State, in focus

Haines is in his final season of eligibility. A four-year starter, he took second at nationals as a freshman while competing at 157 pounds. As a sophomore, he won the NCAA title in that weight class.

The Arendtsville, Pa., native and Biglerville High product then took over the 174-pound spot for Penn State as a junior. Ultimately, he finished third at NCAAs. Haines is a three-time Big Ten champ and three-time All-American (two of each at 157 pounds and one of each at 174).

This year, he seeks to add a fourth accolade to each category while winning his second collegiate title and first at 174 pounds. Heading into the Princeton match (7 p.m. ET, B1G+), he is the top-ranked wrestler in the country in his weight class and 17-0. For his career, Haines is 89-4.

“He just wanted to come here, and we did our best to take good care of him,” Sanderson said. “And obviously, he’s taken very good care of us. He just keeps getting better. Great leader. Obviously, not a guy you’re excited to have graduate. You’re excited for him. Every stage in life is designed to be more exciting. He’s given a great effort every day here.”

Looking to the future, Haines has a promising freestyle career ahead of him. The U23 2025 79-kilogram (174.1 pounds) gold medalist, he also took 79-kilogram silver at Senior Worlds before his final college season. Both have him in a position to accept an invitation to Final X, which will be held in Newark this June to set the 2026 Senior World team, which he figures to do while staying in State College to train with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. However, his head coach would not go so far as to confirm all of that just yet, preferring, as usual, to let his Penn State wrestlers share their own plans.

“We haven’t had that conversation yet, well, we kind of have, actually,” Sanderson said. “You don’t let a guy like that leave. So we’ll do everything we can, obviously, to keep him here and keep him a part of the program and training here.”

All of that is for another day. Haines and Penn State are focused on getting through the Princeton match and preparing for the postseason.