Beaver Stadium renovation reaches another milestone with new behind-the-scenes look

Tuesday morning, Penn State offered fans another glimpse into the future of Beaver Stadium.

In a post to the stadium’s social media accounts, the university showcased continued progress on the west side renovation, highlighting the new views overlooking the field that fans will experience beginning with the 2026 season.

After a “topping out” celebration earlier this month commemorating the placement of the final beam atop the new, 195-foot west side superstructure, the latest video offers an expanded look at the project from above.

Built for the loudest crowd in college football. 🔊



The new west side is on the way, and we already know the atmosphere is going to be next level.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/liDjE6PpJ3 — Beaver Stadium (@beaver_stadium) June 30, 2026

Construction enters its next phase

Calling the topping out ceremony “a structural milestone that marks the transition from this complex phase of construction,” Penn State said the next steps include installing bleacher seating in the upper deck ahead of the 2026 season.

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to host Marshall on Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. in Matt Campbell‘s debut as Penn State’s head coach, giving fans their first opportunity to experience the renovated west side during a game.

Players got an early look this spring

While many players on Penn State’s reconstructed roster will experience a full Beaver Stadium for the first time this fall, the Nittany Lions’ opportunities to practice there this spring already left an impression.

Said Campbell this spring, “We got into the stadium last week, which was huge. You go in there, you see the construction. We were able to get a really great practice in. A lot of that practice was some driving, team situations. And I think you’re going to get a lot of rinse and repeat.

“I think one of the neat things for our kids this time around is you’re going to get to experience what this fan base feels like and how special this place really is. And I think even last Saturday, there were a lot of big eyes walking into that stadium and how powerful it feels to walk in there. And I think the opportunity to do that with our fan base this weekend – we can’t waste a great practice – I think these are critical reps for our football team.”

Following that experience, one of those newcomers echoed Campbell’s excitement.

Grateful for the opportunity to play inside Beaver Stadium, even in the rain, tight end Benjamin Brahmer acknowledged his anticipation for what’s ahead.

“I mean, I’ve never played in any stadium this big. It’s pretty awesome to see,” he said. “And it’s pretty cool how many people came out just for spring practice in the rain.”

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