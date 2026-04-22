Big Questions Still Facing Penn State as Spring Camp Wraps Up

The Penn State Nittany Lions Football team gears up for two big events this week. The first, and most important to fans, is the Blue-White practice this Saturday at 1 pm inside Beaver Stadium. We spoke with players and coaches earlier this week in preparation for the upcoming fan event and will discuss what we heard from them on Tuesday. The other big event is the NFL Draft, starting Thursday night in Pittsburgh. We’ll cover what fans need to know about the three-day event and how many Penn State players we expect to be drafted this week.

Join us for all of that and more on the BWI Live Show today at 2 pm. We’ll also be taking your questions and comments throughout the show! Join the live chat to discuss the latest news with the guys on air.

Will the team get any more commits this week or the weekend? The best way to know is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications. That way, you’ll receive alerts when we post commitment videos, press conferences, or go live!

Of course, the source of all Blue-White knowledge is our website, which you can sign up for right now for 50% off the price of an annual subscription. Join now because this deal won’t last much longer!

Penn State player conversations

Today, we’ll start the show recapping the most interesting conversations we had with the players and coaches we spoke with after practice on Tuesday morning. You’ll hear how the defensive tackle room operates under D’Anton Lynn from defensive tackle Siale Taupaki and defensive end Max Granville. Taupaki also discussed his role as a mentor and leader for the younger players in the defensive line room.

Next, we’ll discuss what we learned from LaVar Arrington II and his coaches yesterday. Reporter Greg Pickel spoke with defensive ends coach Christian Smith and Arrington about his transition to defensive end this offseason. Will he be ready to contribute this fall? Or will his transition take longer?

Finally, we’ll discuss what Campbell said about player development and what his staff’s plans are for each player.

NFL Draft preview

Next, we’ll preview the 2026 NFL Draft. We all know that guard Vega Ioane will be the first Penn State player off the board this week, but where do we think he’ll go? We’ll also discuss the players who will go higher and lower than fans expect. Plus, we’ll give our picks for what round we think Drew Allar will end up in.