Big Ten 2026 schedule release: When will Penn State learn Matt Campbell's first slate of games?

The Big Ten Conference is ready to release its 2026 schedule. Penn State and other programs across the league will have dates assigned to their already known list of opponents next week. The news will come out during a special edition of ‘B1G Today’ on the Big Ten Network at 5:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 27.

New head coach Matt Campbell and his Nittany Lions will host Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, and Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium next fall. They will travel to Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, and Washington.

Three dates and opponents are already locked in on the next Penn State schedule. All of them are non-conference matchups. The Lions will open the 2026 season by hosting Marshall on Sept. 5. The following week, they travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 12. Then, Campbell’s side will welcome Buffalo to town on Sept. 19.

Time and TV details for all of Penn State’s 2026 contests will come out sometime next year. This week’s release will only lock in the dates for sure, though some kick times and broadcast info could come out. But, don’t expect it all too.

It goes without saying that Nittany Lion fans are likely targeting the program’s first trip to Washington as a Big Ten member as one possible road trip. Seeing Northwestern’s new stadium could be another. The drive to Maryland is an easy one. And going to ‘The Big House’ for Penn State-Michigan is always enticing, as well.

As for the home dates, the White Out game will very likely be whenever USC comes to town. That, on paper, is by far the team’s best home game in 2026. And, the fact that the Trojans plan on the west coast means that the game is more likely than not to start in primetime on the east coast.

