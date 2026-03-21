Bout order revealed for the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships finals; when will Penn State be on the mat?

CLEVELAND — The 2026 NCAA Championships conclude tonight at Rocket Arena. Penn State will have wrestlers in six of the 10 finals, which start at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. And the bout order for that session has now been revealed.

The finals will start at 141 pounds with No. 1 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State taking on No. 2 Sergio Vega of Oklahoma State. That means the first Penn State semifinal will be the second bout of the night, featuring No. 1 Shayne Van Ness of Penn State vs. No. 10 Aden Valencia of Stanford.

The full finals order is below:

141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State vs. No. 2 Sergio Vega of Oklahoma State



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 10 Aden Valencia of Stanford

157 pounds: No. 2 Antrell Taylor of Nebraska vs. No. 5 Landon Robideau of Oklahoma State

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 3 Max McEnelly of Minnesota

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 7 Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State



285 pounds: No. 1 Yonger Bastida of Iowa State vs. No. 2 Isaac Trumble of North Carolina State



125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton

133 pounds: No. 1 Jax Forrest of Oklahoma State vs. No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State

Mesenbrink and Haines seek their second NCAA titles. Lilledahl, Welsh, Van Ness, and Barr could all win their first. Penn State has already clinched the team title and aims to set a new points record during session six.

Full Penn State wrestling results through session five of the NCAA Championships

Penn State has eight All-Americans. Beyond the six finalists, freshmen Marcus Blaze and PJ Duke finished XX and YY at 133 and 157 pounds, respectively. Junior Braeden Davis and redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola both finished off the podium at 141 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Here are the full tournament results so far:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

R1: Won by major decision over No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri, 11-2

R2: Won by decision over No. 17 Jett Strickenberger of West Virginia, 4-2

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa, 2-1 (TB2)

SF: Won by decision over No. 5 Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State, 8-3

F: vs. No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State, 17-2 (5:30)

R2: Won by technical fall over No. 19 Gage Walker of Missouri, 17-2 (6:10)

QF: Won by decision over No 6 Draya Ayala of Iowa, 5-3

SF: Lost to No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State, 2-2 (TB2)

Consy SF: Won by technical fall over No. 15 Tyler Knox of Stanford, 20-4 (5:45)

Third place match: Lost by decision to No. 4 Aaron Seidel of Virginia Tech, 5-0

Blaze finishes fourth

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State

R1: Won by decision over No. 19 Haiden Drury of Utah Valley, 2-0

R2: Lost by decision to No. 3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska, 9-2

Consolation round 2: vs. Won by decision over No. 29 Jordan Titus of West Virginia, 10-6

Consolation round 3: Lost by decision to No. 11 CJ Composoto of Penn, 5-2

Davis’ tournament is over.

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown, 19-4 (5:34)

R2: Won by fall over No. 16 Jacob Frost of Iowa State, 2:23

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Casey Sweiderski of Oklahoma State, 5-2 (SV)

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 20 Chance Lamer of Nebraska, 22-1 (5:21)

F: vs. No. 10 Adam Valencia of Stanford

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State, 1:56

R2: Won by fall over No. 17 Luke Mechler of Wisconsin, 1:38

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 21-5 (5:23)

SF: Lost to No. 5 Lance Robideau of Oklahoma State, 3-1 (TB2)

Consolation semifinal: Won by decision over No. 7 Kannon Webster of Illinois, 7-3

Third place match: Won by technical fall over No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 20-4 (6:37)

Duke finishes third.

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel, 21-5 (4:45)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 16 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State, 12-0

QF: Won by decision over No. 9 Bryce Hepner of North Carolina, 6-0

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 12 Cesar Alvan of Cornell, 15-0 (4:11)

F: vs. No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 1:33

R2: Won by technical fall over No. 16 Nick Fine of Columbia, 21-5 (5:26)

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 9 Beau Mantanona of Michigan, 18-3 (7:00)

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 5 Patrick Kennedy of Iowa, 18-3 (7:00)

F: vs. No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 19-4 (6:29)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 16 Rylan Rogers of Lehigh, 13-4

QF: Won by injury default over No. 8 Silas Allred of Nebraska

SF: Won by decision over No. 5 Brock Mantanona of Michigan, 4-3

F: vs. No. 3 Max McEnelly of Minnesota

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State, 20-4 (5:43)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 17 Dillon Bechtold of Bucknell, 11-3

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 9 Angelo Posada, Stanford, 19-3 (4:50)

SF: Won by major decision over No. 5 Joey Novak of Wyoming, 14-3

F: vs. No. 7 Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU

R1: Won by decision over No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke, 13-7

R2: Lost to. No. 8 Ben Kueter of Iowa, 4-0

Consolation round two: Won by technical fall over No. 23 Stephan Monchery of Appalachian State, 18-3 (6:03)

Consolation round three: Lost by decision to No. 18 Christian Carroll of Wyoming, 9-6

Mirasola’s tournament is over.