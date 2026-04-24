Brackets are out for the 2026 US Open; see every Penn State wrestler's first match here

Penn State wrestlers plus Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members, are ready to take the mat at the 2026 US Open. The two-day senior men’s freestyle tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. ET today in Las Vegas. The winner of each bracket moves on to June’s Final X. A best-of-three series in each weight class at that event will set Team USA for this year’s Senior World Championships in October.

Brackets are now out for the senior US Open. You can see them here. Note that you will need to make a free USABracketing.com account to do so. Before we dive into that, there are a few things to note:

–Two-time Penn State NCAA champ Levi Haines is already in the 79 kilogram finals at Final X by virtue of being a 2025 Worlds silver medalist.



–PSU stars Mitchell Mesenbrink and PJ Duke are not in the field at this event. Both qualify for next month’s World Team Trials in Ohio. Each would need to both enter the tournament and win their weight class to secure a spot at Final X.

–Penn State redshirt freshman Nate Desmond is now the No. 11 seed at 65 kilograms. He moved up one spot after a wrestler who was ahead of him in the pre-seeds withdrew.

–Today’s schedule is as follows:

1 p.m. ET – 5:30 p.m. ET: First round, quarterfinals, and consolation matches



7 p.m. ET – 11:15 p.m. ET: Semifinals and consolation matches

FLO is streaming this event. Click here to learn more about how to watch it.

First match for every Penn State connections/NLWC member

The eligibility we list is for the 2026-2026 season.

57 kilograms/125.6 pounds

No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State junior

R1: BYE

R2: vs. Winner of Natan Cantu vs. Anthony Alanis

61 kilograms/134.4 pounds

No. 3 Marcus Blaze, Penn State sophomore

R1: BYE

R2: vs. Winner of Tyshawn White vs. Quade Smith

65 kilograms/143.3 pounds

No. 12 Nate Desmond, Nittany Lion redshirt freshman

R1: BYE

R2: vs. Winner of Murphy Farris vs. Ruben Caledron

Kysion Garcia, PSU redshirt sophomore

R1: BYE

R2: vs. David Ecans, Utah Valley RTC

No. 7 Beau Bartlett, former Nittany Lion

R1: BYE

R2: vs. Winner of Nicc Wells vs. Shyheim Brown

70 kilograms/154.3 pounds

No. 3 Tyler Kasak, Penn State redshirt junior

R1: BYE

R2: vs. Winner of Daniel Argueta vs. Gustavo Chavez

Connor Pierce, Nittany Lion redshirt senior

R1: vs. Noah Elliot

74 kilogams/163.1 pounds

No. 13 Joe Sealey, PSU redshirt sophomore

R1: vs. Breck Williams

No. 7 Terrell Barraclough, former Nittany Lion

R1: vs. Cody Ueberroth

79 kilograms/174.1 pounds

No. 8 Will Henkcel, Penn State redshirt freshman

R1: BYE

R2: vs. winner of Rene Hernandez vs. Justin Grant

No. 7 Bernie Truax, former Penn State wrestler

R1: BYE

R2: vs. winner of Jaison White vs. Efren Mozqueda

86 kilograms/189.5 pounds

No. 1 Kyle Dake, NLWC member

R1: BYE

R2: vs. winner of Jackson Sapp vs. Carter Paulson

No. 3 Rocco Welsh, PSU redshirt junior

R1: BYE

R2: vs. winner of Joseph DeMatteo vs. Daryus Webb

92 kilograms/202.8 pounds

No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State junior

R1: BYE

R2: vs. winner of Robert Bates vs. Joshua Darwin

97 kilograms/213.8 pounds

No. 6 Connor Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore

R1: BYE

R2: vs. William Fulgentes

125 kilograms/275.5 pounds

Cole Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore

R1: vs. Tyrie Houghton, Wolfpack RTC

No. 3 Daniel “Greg” Kerkvliet, former Penn State wrestler

R1: vs. Evan Hansen