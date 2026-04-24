Brackets are out for the 2026 US Open; see every Penn State wrestler's first match here
Penn State wrestlers plus Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members, are ready to take the mat at the 2026 US Open. The two-day senior men’s freestyle tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. ET today in Las Vegas. The winner of each bracket moves on to June’s Final X. A best-of-three series in each weight class at that event will set Team USA for this year’s Senior World Championships in October.
Brackets are now out for the senior US Open. You can see them here. Note that you will need to make a free USABracketing.com account to do so. Before we dive into that, there are a few things to note:
–Two-time Penn State NCAA champ Levi Haines is already in the 79 kilogram finals at Final X by virtue of being a 2025 Worlds silver medalist.
–PSU stars Mitchell Mesenbrink and PJ Duke are not in the field at this event. Both qualify for next month’s World Team Trials in Ohio. Each would need to both enter the tournament and win their weight class to secure a spot at Final X.
–Penn State redshirt freshman Nate Desmond is now the No. 11 seed at 65 kilograms. He moved up one spot after a wrestler who was ahead of him in the pre-seeds withdrew.
–Today’s schedule is as follows:
1 p.m. ET – 5:30 p.m. ET: First round, quarterfinals, and consolation matches
7 p.m. ET – 11:15 p.m. ET: Semifinals and consolation matches
FLO is streaming this event. Click here to learn more about how to watch it.
First match for every Penn State connections/NLWC member
The eligibility we list is for the 2026-2026 season.
57 kilograms/125.6 pounds
No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Natan Cantu vs. Anthony Alanis
61 kilograms/134.4 pounds
No. 3 Marcus Blaze, Penn State sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Tyshawn White vs. Quade Smith
65 kilograms/143.3 pounds
No. 12 Nate Desmond, Nittany Lion redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Murphy Farris vs. Ruben Caledron
Kysion Garcia, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. David Ecans, Utah Valley RTC
No. 7 Beau Bartlett, former Nittany Lion
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Nicc Wells vs. Shyheim Brown
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70 kilograms/154.3 pounds
No. 3 Tyler Kasak, Penn State redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. Winner of Daniel Argueta vs. Gustavo Chavez
Connor Pierce, Nittany Lion redshirt senior
R1: vs. Noah Elliot
74 kilogams/163.1 pounds
No. 13 Joe Sealey, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: vs. Breck Williams
No. 7 Terrell Barraclough, former Nittany Lion
R1: vs. Cody Ueberroth
79 kilograms/174.1 pounds
No. 8 Will Henkcel, Penn State redshirt freshman
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Rene Hernandez vs. Justin Grant
No. 7 Bernie Truax, former Penn State wrestler
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Jaison White vs. Efren Mozqueda
86 kilograms/189.5 pounds
No. 1 Kyle Dake, NLWC member
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Jackson Sapp vs. Carter Paulson
No. 3 Rocco Welsh, PSU redshirt junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Joseph DeMatteo vs. Daryus Webb
92 kilograms/202.8 pounds
No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State junior
R1: BYE
R2: vs. winner of Robert Bates vs. Joshua Darwin
97 kilograms/213.8 pounds
No. 6 Connor Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: BYE
R2: vs. William Fulgentes
125 kilograms/275.5 pounds
Cole Mirasola, PSU redshirt sophomore
R1: vs. Tyrie Houghton, Wolfpack RTC
No. 3 Daniel “Greg” Kerkvliet, former Penn State wrestler
R1: vs. Evan Hansen