Braeden Davis injury update: Will the Penn State junior be in the lineup Friday vs. Jesse Mendez and Ohio State?

Penn State wrestling junior and 141-pound starter Braeden Davis was out of the lineup for last Friday’s matchup at Michigan due to a previously unreported “skin issue,” head coach Cael Sanderson told reporters, including BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr, on Wednesday. Will he be back on the mat this Friday to face No. 2 Ohio State and top-ranked Buckeyes senior Jesse Mendez?

The short answer is that it sounds like it. The long answer is that Sanderson did not specifically say that, but did look ahead to his projected match with Mendez.

“We couldn’t wrestle Davis [at Michigan], he had a skin issue last week, so [Nate] Desmond was ready to go, and he stepped up and did a great job,” Sanderson said. He added that the issue was “something different” from the burnt hand issue Davis had before the Nebraska match.

“Davis is a competitor, and I’ve said that a lot, but we have a team of competitors,” Sanderson said later when asked to preview Friday’s match.

“He’s going to give his best effort, and go compete hard, and he’s shown what he’s capable of. We have to keep inching along and he’s going to be ready to rock here at the end.”

All told, Davis should be on the mat Friday. But the weigh-in sheet will tell the tale a couple of hours before the 7 p.m. ET showdown on BTN.

Reviewing Davis’ last two weeks for Penn State

Program play-by-play announcer Jeff Byers said Davis was off the mat due to a minor issue during the Michigan match broadcast as the Penn State wrestler watched from the team’s bench. It was good news, at least, that he was able to travel to his native state for the dual. However, the “skin issue” Sanderson referenced on Wednesday is new.

Before the team traveled to Ann Arbor, head coach Cael Sanderson discussed Davis’ status and said it was “not that big of a deal” days after the wrestler lost his match to Nebraska’s Brock Hardy the Friday prior by fall while competing with a wrap on his right thumb that required attention in the second period of that bout.

Davis is 8-2 on the season and ranked 12th in InterMat’s latest rankings. He was to redshirt in 2025-2026. But another injury for classmate Aaron Nagao brought him back into the starting lineup in January.

With Davis out last week, Desmond stepped in and scored his fourth dual meet victory of the season over Michigan All-American Dylan Ragusin. He earned it in comeback fashion.

“That’s the great thing about wrestling,” Desmond told the Penn State Sports Network. “The match isn’t over until it’s over. I go out there to compete until that clock kind of hits zero. I’m pushing forward and I’m trying to do my best to keep wrestling. So yeah, I think that match especially just showed me a lot of things I have to work on. I got to fix my position a little bit, and I’ll do that, and I’ll be prepared for the future.”

Desmond is unlikely to take the mat again until next season, barring something surprising. But he can certainly call his freshman season a success at this point.