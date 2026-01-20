Branden Wentzel is back with Penn State wrestling, offering new depth for head coach Cael Sanderson's roster

Penn State wrestling has added a midyear transfer to its roster. And, it comes in the form of a former Nittany Lion. Montoursville, Pa., product Branden Wentzel is back with the Lions after a season at Lock Haven. The former PIAA state champ and three-time state placer initially joined the Lions in the Class of 2023. MatScout’s 175th-ranked wrestler in that cycle, Wentzel, took a redshirt year in 2023-2024, going 3-2 while wrestling unattached at the National Collegiate Open in Feb. 2024. He would then leave State College for Lock Haven, where he went 1-8 during the 2024-2025 season.

Now, Wentzel is back in State College. He will provide depth and practice partners for Penn State starters at 125 and 133 pounds. Wentzel is now perhaps the only Nittany Lion capable of backing up new No. 1 Luke Lilledahl at 125 pounds. Nate Desmond is listed in that weight class on the official roster, as well, but he needs to follow the NCAA weight management rules to descend back to that spot, should he want to and the program wants him to, after filling in at 141 pounds earlier this season.

“Nate’s provided incredible depth,” Sanderson said last week about Desmond. “Obviously, ’25 would be a tough long-term move for him [during a] multiple weigh-ins deal. But he gives us a lot of confidence that we have somebody that can step in at ’25, ’33 or even 41. But really, our plan for him is just keep getting better, keep building his foundation for four years of great college wrestling, and that’s what he’s doing.

“Generally speaking, if we can redshirt somebody, we want to redshirt them,” Sanderson said earlier this month. “That’s just kind of been our history. Obviously, we’ve wrestled true freshmen; usually, it was kind of planned in advance. But yeah, I think he’s done a great job. We love the progress he’s making and we know he’s ready to go and wouldn’t hesitate to jump in there and compete, as we’ve obviously already seen.”

Wentzel can also provide depth at 133 pounds. There, he’s behind starter Marcus Blaze, sophomore Kysion Garcia, and redshirting junior Masa Ono, who expects to hold down a lineup spot next season.

