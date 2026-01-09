Breaking down Matt Campbell’s first Penn State staff, from coaches to the strength and recruiting teams and more

Matt Campbell has completed his first on-field coaching staff at Penn State. The new leader of the Nittany Lions plucked Savon Huggins away from Boston College to be his running backs coach and complete his list of primary assistant coaches.

Iowa State transplant Taylor Mouser will be the offensive coordinator, while Lions letterman D’Anton Lynn will lead the defense. Campbell is keeping two-year Penn State special teams coordinator Justin Lustig around for 2026 to head up that unit after a pair of successful seasons. And his leadership team is rounded out by returning assistant head coach Terry Smith.

Below, you can see who else Campbell has hired so far. A * indicates that the person was with the Lions in 2025.

Penn State position coaches and coordinators

Terry Smith – associate head coach, cornerbacks* (read more)

Taylor Mouser – offensive coordinator/tight ends coach (Iowa State; read more)

D’Anton Lynn – defensive coordinator (USC; read more)

Justin Lustig – special teams coordinator* (read more)

Ryan Clanton – offensive line coach (Iowa State; read more)

Deon Broomfield – secondary (Iowa State; read more)

Noah Pauley – wide receivers coach (Iowa State; read more)

Jake Waters – quarterbacks coach (Iowa State; read more)

Ikaika Malloe – defensive line coach (UCLA; read more)

Tyson Veidt – linebackers coach (Cincinnati; read more)

Savon Huggins – running backs coach (Boston College; read more)

Analysts​

Note: Read bios about each new name below by clicking here.

Dan Connor – assistant linebackers coach*

Jordan Lucas – assistant cornerbacks coach*

Trace McSorley – assistant quarterbacks coach*

Shawn Collins – quality control for defense (Iowa State)

Beau Freyler – quality control for offense (Iowa State)

Ryan Gent – quality control for offense (Iowa State)

Jackson Scott-Brown – Assistant offensive line coach (Iowa State)

Sam Seonbuchner – Assistant tight ends coach (Iowa State)

Allen Tucker – special teams analyst*

Penn State recruiting department​

Note: Read more about each new name below by clicking here.

Derek Hoodjer – General manager (Iowa State)

Jack Griffith – Recruiting Assistant (Iowa State)

Trent Slattenow – Director of Player Personnel (Iowa State)

Kelli Fogt – Director of Football Operations (Iowa State)

Xavier Quigley – Director of College Scouting (Iowa State)

Jace Heacock – Recruiting assistant (Iowa State)

Justin Cummings-Morrow – Recruiting NIL operations (Iowa State)

Alan Zemaitis – Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel*

Naz Oliver – Recruiting Coordinator*

Gabby Mazzie – Recruiting Coordinator*

Nittany Lion administrative and support staff​

Note: Read more about each new name below by clicking here.

Skip Brabenec – Chief of Staff (Iowa State)

Brooke Anderson – Administrative Assistant to Head Coach (Iowa State)

Amber Giese – Assistant AD for Football Player Development (Iowa State)

Jayrone Elliott – Director of Football Player Relations (Iowa State)

Jordan Hill – Director of Player Development*

Angie Hummel – Administrative support assistant*

Jevin Stone – Video Director*

Blake Yunker -Assistant Video Director*

Penn State strength and conditioning staff/medical staff​

Note: Read more about each new name below by clicking here.

Reid Kagy – Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)

Aaron Hillmann – Director of Sports Performance Operations (Iowa State)

Joe Resendez – Director of Football Sports Medicine (Iowa State) (read more)

Ben Moortgat – Director of Speed and Performance Science (Iowa State)

Lucas White – Assistant strength and conditioning coach (Iowa State)

Jalyn Baker – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach (Iowa State)

Brandon Pietrzyk – Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)