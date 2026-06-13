Buy or sell: Will Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht throw for more than 3,000 passing yards in 2026?by: Greg Pickel1 hour agoGregPickelRead In AppApr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesPenn State quarterback Rocco Becht has thrown for 3,000-plus yards in two of his three seasons as a starter. Will he make it three of four?