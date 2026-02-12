BWI Live: Major 2027 Recruits Lock In Penn State Visits

February is a dead period for Penn State football recruiting, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t news flowing out of the program over the last week. The team is preparing for spring football with the team and in recruiting by setting up spring unofficial and summer official visits with top players in the 2027 cycle. Today on the BWI Live Recruiting Show, we’ll discuss the players visiting campus over the next four months.

Join the show today at 10 a.m. to be part of the action! We’ll be taking your questions today during the Live chat as part of the BWI Mailbag for the first time this offseason! Drop your quetsions in the live chat, and we’ll answer them as featured content to end the show!

Want to be the first to get breaking news, or know when we go live? Join the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now and enable notifications so you don’t miss any of our content and information this offseason!

Penn State spring visit schedule starting to take shape

The biggest news this week is that several top prospects will return to Happy Valley this spring to take in the first practices under new head coach Matt Campbell at Penn State. We’ll discuss which players are showing up in March and April, including former commit Layton von Brandt. How quickly does Penn State need to get players lined up for the 15 practices in this spring? We’ll ask recruiting reporter Sean Fitz what the schedule typically looks like at this time of year for a normal program, and for Penn State in the past.

OV Schedule

The next important stop on the recruiting calendar is the all-important official visit season. Which players have set up OVs so far for Penn State? We’ll discuss the names that Penn has had penciled in for June, including a new name in four-star safety Malakai Taufoou from California. Can Penn State use its new connections with its former West Coach coaches to secure a broader set of recruits for the summer? We’ll discuss.

BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll discuss what you want to know! We’ll feature questions from the Lions Den Message Board to kick off the first BWI Mailbag of the offseason, but we’ll also be taking questions from the chat! Drop your thoughts and questions in during the Recruiting Show and we’ll answer the best ones during the Mailbag.