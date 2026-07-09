BWI Live: Penn State loses Aiden Gibson and Khalil Taylor in One Week | Fallout

The Penn State recruiting department took two serious hits this week as summer recruiting came to a conclusionary thud. Four-star receiver Khalil Taylor chose Nebraska over Penn State and then four-star running back Aiden Gibson decided to flip to Rutgers after committing to the Nittany Lions over the Scarlet Knights earlier this spring. What’s going on with recruiting? We discuss that on today’s show, plus we’ll look at the players who can replace them in the Class of 2027 down the stretch.

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Penn State loses Aiden Gibson to Rutgers

Penn State football and all of college recruiting is in a dead period right now, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t news happening. The team lost two of its top targets and commits on offense this week when Gibson flipped his commitment to Rutgers.

Until very recently, Gibson was a rock-solid part of the class of 2027. So, what happened? Recruiting reporter Ryan Snyder has tracked down the story’s details and discusses the factors that led Gibson to jump ship. What does this mean for Penn State’s current class? We’ll discuss those thoughts and more.

The next most damaging decision this week was Taylor’s decision to choose Nebraska over Penn State. We’ve discussed the topic earlier this week on the BWI Live Tuesday Show, but we’ll discuss the topic in more detail today.

Where does Campbell go from here?

Of course, the biggest question is how Penn State can recover from the losses it’s sustained this summer. We’ll discuss the wide receiver and running back options left on the table for Campbell and his staff. From there, we’ll discuss other options beyond recruiting to address the team’s holes on the roster.

Finally, we’ll finish the show by discussing James Armstrong’s commitment to the program last week. Sean Fitz wrote about this commitment being the most important of the short Matt Campbell era at Penn State. What does he mean by that? We’ll discuss the hope for the 2028 class to end the show.