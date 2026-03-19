BWI Live: Penn State's Quarterback Recruiting Just Got Very Interesting

Penn State football starts spring camp next week, and the news around football recruiting is starting to flow. After several months of frustration for fans, will the team finally get movement in the Class of 2026? Today on the BWI Live Recruiting show, we’ll discuss the latest news about visits, recruiting predictions, top targets, and their thoughts about the program, and more! We’ll also recap Penn State Pro Day from Wednesday by discussing the top standouts and players who struggled to impress during the event.

Join the show live at 10 a.m. to be part of the action! It’s a busy show today but we’ll make time to discuss your thoughts and comments via the live chat! Also, fans of the show should know that there will be changes to our BWI Live Show broadcasting schedule in the coming weeks. Penn State head coach Matt Campbell has a different schedule than the previous staff, which will require a change in when we are available to go live on YouTube. While we don’t know the full details, we’ll keep fans updated as we go through spring and do our best to announce changes as they happen.

The best way to stay up to date with when we go live and settle into our new schedule is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel! If you enable notifications, you’ll receive alerts when we go live, post breaking news, or commitment videos during the spring!

Penn State gets its second visit of March this weekend

We’ll start the show with the news that Penn State will host a top offensive line target before spring football begins next week. Reporter Sean Fitz will discuss what he knows about Wisconsin o-lineman Cole Reiter’s visit to campus this week.

From there, we’ll transition to the Penn State Pro Day results from yesterday. Blue White Illustrated was on hand for the team’s testing and workouts in front of NFL scouts and GMs during the morning session, and we have our thoughts and impressions on how things went for the 20 players in attendance.

Good news regarding top QB target

Next, we’ll transition to today’s main topic, Penn State quarterback target Peter Bourque. The four-star passer decommitted from Michigan this winter and is now back on the market. Since then, the news has been heating up that the Lions are in a strong position. We’ll discuss what we’ve heard and what the Rivals national team has uncovered in recent weeks.

From there, we’ll open the discussion up to the rest of the players who plan to attend practice in the coming months. Nearly 70 players will make their way to campus over the 15 practice sessions between March and April. Reporter Ryan Snyder has spoken with many of them and will share what he knows about their interests and thoughts on Penn State with fans on today’s show. We’ll also discuss the players with RPM picks for Penn State and discuss the top three players Penn State fans should know about and that Penn State needs to impress in the coming weeks.

Join the show live at 10 a.m. on YouTube to be part of today’s jam-packed recruiting show!