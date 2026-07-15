BWI Live: The Top Five QBs on the Penn State schedule

The Penn State schedule for 2026 is soft, right? It’s one of the biggest talking points for fans and media heading into new head coach Matt Campbell’s first season in Happy Valley. Yet, one position can change that math very quickly. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’re ranking the top five quarterbacks on the schedule for 2026. Which teams will be the toughest to beat based on who is under center? We’re ranking five through one for Penn State’s Big Ten schedule this fall. We’ll also hear from NBC color analyst and former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge today. Hear part of our exclusive interview with the letterman on today’s show before the full interview goes live tonight.

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Penn State news and notes

We’ll start today with the latest news on the Penn State football beat. The biggest news is that former Penn State running back Tikey Hayes has finally found a home after his semester at Iowa Western Community College. The talented Pennsylvania native has landed with Matt Rhule at Nebraska. We’ll discuss the impact that Hayes can have on his new team and what it means for the Cornhuskers this fall.

We’ll also give you the latest updated weights and jersey numbers for the freshman Class of 2026 and discuss Oscar Webersink’s commitment to Penn State.

Top Five QBs on the 2026 schedule

Next, we’ll dive into today’s main topic, which is our ranking of the top five QBs on Penn State’s schedule for the upcoming season. While not every team will be the most difficult on paper, these five players present a real challenge to the Penn State defense. We’ll rank where Michigan’s Bryce Underwood lands on this list, how we rank Demond Williams Jr, and where one newcomer to the conference falls in our rankings.

Todd Blackledge interview

Finally, we’ll get an outside perspective on the conference from Blackledge to end the show. We’ll play an excerpt from his interview with Blue White Illustrated this week in which he talks about the top teams in the conference and discusses the quarterbacks and head coaches. Who does he think will contend for the crown this year? Join the show to hear about that, plus his thoughts on Penn State’s QB opponents this year.