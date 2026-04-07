BWI Live: These Penn State Players Are Getting a Shot — Will It Last?

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team is now halfway through spring football. The team is now transitioning to the second half of its first set of practices under new head coach Matt Campbell, and we’re discussing that on today’s show. So far, we’ve discussed plenty of young players through the first half of camp. From young wide receivers stepping in for injured players to the team’s third-string quarterback, there are names you are hearing now who may disappear over time as players become healthy. But which ones have a chance to stick in the lineup thanks to this work? We’re discussing that, plus the latest recruiting news, and a special preview of film breakdown on today’s show.

Join us live at 2 pm with your thoughts and questions as well! We’ll be taking your questions live on the show throughout our hour-long Penn State football discussion.

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We’ll start the show by discussing the halfway point of spring football for Penn State and previewing what we expect to see this week from open practice on Thursday morning. The team will host the media for a full open practice, and we’ll be there to take it in.

Next, we’ll transition into today’s main topic. Penn State’s offense has a good number of players who we expect to start this fall, yet are injured during the spring. We’ll discuss the players who are having a big impact on camp so far and have a chance to transition that into a role with the team this fall. We’ll also sort through the names that may fade into the background once the team fully comes together and players return from rehab. Can Karon Brookins or Koby Howard actually carve out a role for the fall?

Next, we’ll discuss the situation at quarterback and receiver, where the team has been hit the hardest. Finally, we’ll discuss key players at tight end and the battle for playing time at tackle before switching to the defensive side of the ball.

Finally, we’ll close up our discussion about the team by giving you a preview of our latest film breakdown at Blue White Illustrated. We dove into the film to discuss why Campbell gave defensive back Zion Tracy so much praise during his opening press conference this spring.

Finally, we’ll close out the show by discussing the latest news on the recruiting front, which dominated the conversation this weekend. Penn State got two more commitments on Saturday. Are they poised to get more this week? We’re discussing the reaction to Penn State’s biggest recruiting weekend of the spring and what fans should know about the team’s push to catch up in the Class of 2027.