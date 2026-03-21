Cael Sanderson laments 'blown call' in PJ Duke's semifinal; NCAA Championships team race update, full Penn State session 4 results

CLEVELAND — Penn State won 80 percent of its semifinal matches on Friday night, will have a wrestler in six of Saturday’s 10 championship bouts, and has a nearly insurmountable 41.5-point lead over Oklahoma State as it looks to win its fourth straight team title. And yet, for many outside observers of the program, the primary focus following the fourth session of the 2026 NCAA Championships is on one of the matches the Lions lost.

Freshman Penn State phenom PJ Duke dropped his 157-pound semifinal match to No. 5 Landon Robideau of Oklahoma State by decision, 3-1, in tiebreaker two. It initially looked like the match would end sooner, and in the Nittany Lions’ favor.

Duke was working on a cradle in sudden victory when the referee awarded him a takedown and stopped the action with the Nittany Lion seemingly earning a 4-1 victory. But the Cowboys quickly challenged, and after a long review, the call was overturned.

Would Duke have pinned Robideau if allowed to finish the sequence? We’ll never know. Was it a takedown? It appeared to be, but the replay official disagreed.

Ultimately, a scoreless sudden victory led to two 30-second tiebreaker periods. Robideau reversed Duke in the first one for a 3-1 lead. The Penn State wrestler took neutral in the second one but could not score. The outcome drops him into Saturday morning’s consolation semifinals opposite No. 7 Kannon Webster of Illinois.

“There’s not much you can do, right? I mean, [the replay officials] are looking at it in the back,” Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson told reporters at Rocket Arena, “Obviously a blown call, and that happens in life. It’s unfortunate. Feel bad for PJ. Not to take anything away from his opponent. Great opponent, which is what happens in sports sometimes. Very unfortunate. Frustrating.”

More on Friday night Penn State results

The six Penn State finalists, which ties an NCAA record for the most from one school in a single tournament, are Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds), Shayne Van Ness (149), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Rocco Welsh (184), and Josh Barr (197).

Lilledahl won his semifinal over Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley by decision. Van Ness, Mesenbrink, and Haines all won their semifinals by technical falls. Welsh won his by decision. And, Barr earned a major decision.

You can see their semi results here:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State d. No. 5 Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State, 8-3



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU TF No. 20 Chance Lamer of Nebraska, 21-1 (5:21)

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU TF. No. 12 Cesar Alvan, Cornell, 15-0 (4:11)

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State TF No. 5 Patrick Kennedy of Iowa, 18-3 (7:00)

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU d. No. 5 Brock Mantanona, Michigan, 4-3

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State md. No. 5 Joey Novak of Wyoming, 14-3

And their finals opponents here:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 10 Adam Valencia of Stanford

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 3 Max McEnelly of Minnesota

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 7 Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

Duke is in the consolation semifinals along with Marcus Blaze. He lost his 133-pound semifinal in tiebreaker to No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State on the riding time tiebreaker. Blaze will face No. 15 Tyler Knox of Stanford in the consolation semifinals. Both can finish as high as third or as low as sixth.

Saturday’s medal round session starts at 11 a.m. ET. The two other Penn State wrestlers at the tournament, 141-pound junior Braeden Davis and 285-pound redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola, were eliminated earlier Friday.

The finals start at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Penn State has 153 team points. Oklahoma State is second with 111.5 And Nebraska rounds out the top three with 90.5. Only one other team, Iowa with 81, has more than 80.

At this point, only the Nittany Lions or Cowboys can win the 2026 NCAA Championships team title from a mathematical standpoint. From a reality standpoint, it is virtually impossible for Penn State not to win it. The only question is when they will clinch it.