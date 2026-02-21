Cael Sanderson talks Aaron Nagao's retirement, Luke Lilledahl's weird win, and more: Penn State-Princeton takeaways

The 2025-2026 Penn State wrestling regular season is over, and this version of Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions might be the best dual meet team he’s ever had. Powered by three pins and two technical falls, Penn State shut out Princeton 50-0 on Friday night to roar into the postseason at 15-0. The team did not give up a point in eight of its duals and beat its opponents by an average of nearly 40 points.

“I think we just found a way to score more points than everybody else,” senior 174-pound starter Levi Haines told reporters after the win when asked about the program’s dominance this winter.

There will be plenty of time in the days ahead to compare this team to the outstanding ones that came before it, both at Penn State and elsewhere. For now, our top takeaways from the final dual of the year are below.

1. Haines leaves Rec Hall with a fall

Levi Haines was leading Cody Tavoso 11-2 midway through the second period when he decided it was time to lock up a pinning combination. The only Penn State senior in the starting lineup decked the Tiger at the 4:06 mark of the match to win his last match at Rec Hall by fall.

“I always want to pin everybody,” Haines said afterward with a grin.

He added on how fast his career flew by:

“I think when you’re always just trying to pursue mastering yourself or mastering your craft, time just kind of goes quick, as you’re just focused on the task at hand, and time just seems to slip by really quick when you’re doing that.”

2. Aaron Nagao’s career is over

Haines was not the only Nittany Lion honored during Senior Day Friday. Backup Brian Borden was, as well, and Aaron Nagao was as well. The Penn State 141-pound wrestler suffered his second shoulder injury in as many years back in November and has decided to officially retire from the sport instead of attempting another comeback.

“He’s been very special to our program,” Sanderson said. “Just a wonderful kid. Classy, happy, grateful, obviously a tremendous competitor. Just unfortunately, got the injury bug there the last couple of years.

“Just a high character kid, obviously, really good in a lot of positions and helps with everyone on the team. He’s just a positive. He’s a kid that’s going to be really successful in his life. We’ll certainly miss him. Super grateful he came to Penn State.”

3. Reviewing Lilledahl’s unique win for Penn State

Princeton’s Marc-Anthony McGowan is not the first college wrestler to lose a match by disqualification due to being called for stalling five times. However, he might be the first to do so against a Penn State wrestler in the fashion that he did. The Tiger looked disinterested in being on the mat, and repeatedly backed away from Nittany Lion All-American Luke Lilledahl. McGowan was called for stalling in all three periods, with the final and deciding one coming with six seconds left. The DQ gave Penn State six team points.

“Luke did a nice job,” Sanderson said. “I mean, the whole time he was moving forward. The referees are usually trying to count shots. But that’s not what the rulebook says. Stalling is what the opponent is doing. So two separate things. You’re not supposed to earn a stalling call. It’s supposed to be a penalty for being passive and backing up and avoiding action. But it’s not really called like that a lot. We like when they call stalling. It benefits our program, and that’s the style we want to wrestle. I think it benefits the sport.

“If kids are stalling, call them. If we’re stalling, call us. It just increases the action. Don’t wait until there’s five seconds to call stalling. If he’s stalling, call stalling. Don’t change the match, enforce the rules. We just have to just do our thing. But beyond that, I don’t remember seeing anything quite like that before. You see kids get stalled out, but not in that kind of situation.”

4. Full Penn State-Princeton results

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State DQ No. 12 Marc-Anthony McGowan, Princeton, stalling (PSU 6-0)

133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU md. Ethan Rivera, Princeton, 11-3 (PSU 10-0)

141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State d. Matthew Martino, Princeton, 11-8 (PSU 13-0)

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU md. No. 14 Eligh Rivera, 15-6 (PSU 17-0)

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State TF. Gavin Hawk, Princeton, 24-8 (6:08) (PSU 22-0)

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU F No. 19 Ty Whalen, Princeton, 3:31 (PSU 28-0)

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State F Cody Tavoso, Princeton, 4:05 (PSU 34-0)

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU TF Xavier Giles, Princeton, 21-6 (4:11) (PSU 39-0)

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State F Conor McCloskey, Princeton, 1:29 (PSU 45-0)

285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU TF. Sebastian Garibaldi, Princeton, 21-6 (3:46) (PSU 50-0)