Campbell connection continues as Kooper Ebel picks Penn State

New Penn State football head coach Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions have begun the process of replenishing their linebacker room with their latest transfer portal addition. A familiar face and name, Iowa State rising senior Kooper Ebel is joining the program.

Ebel played the past three seasons with the Cyclones, announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal for his senior year last week. Now with the Nittany Lions, he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.

Kooper Ebel makes mark at Iowa State

A critical performer for defensive coordinator Jon Heacock in Ames, the Iowa native finished the season with a career-high 77 tackles, along with a sack, a forced fumble, eight tackles for loss, and three passes defended. Accordingly, Campbell labeled him in November as one of the best defensive players in the Big 12 this season.

“He’s playing with an elite, accelerated vision,” Campbell told 247Sports. “He’s playing with unbelievable toughness. He leads. He never comes out of the game. When you need to make a play, that guy is there to make a play.”

Starting all 12 games for the Cyclones, that sentiment manifested itself with a flourish of standout performances down the season’s home stretch. He logged 73 and 72 snaps against Arizona State and TCU, respectively, then earned a season-best 77.2 grade from Pro Football Focus in Iowa State’s season-capping game at Oklahoma State the weekend after Thanksgiving. Against the Cowboys, he recorded seven tackles and added two quarterback pressures. With the performance, he wrapped up his Iowa State career with 148 tackles across three seasons.

Making a change

In announcing his intention to transfer from Iowa State on Dec. 28 via social media, Ebel acknowledged what the program had meant to him. The post also reflected the broader exodus underway for the Cyclones this offseason, with several teammates and coaches expected to follow Campbell to Happy Valley.

“Thank you Iowa State! I am forever grateful for my time in Ames, and the people that made it so special,” Ebel posted. “Due to the recent coaching changes, I will be entering my name into the Transfer Portal with one year of eligibility remaining.”

Next steps at Penn State

Now in the process of becoming a Nittany Lion, Ebel will join tight end Benjamin Brahmer, among others, who have elected to continue their college careers at Penn State.

With the addition, Penn State gets a significant boost to its linebacker corps in both experience and production. Ebel will join a group expected to be led by Tony Rojas, who is returning for his senior season, but one that will be without a sizable portion of its 2025 roster.

Sunday morning, Amare Campbell became the latest linebacker to enter the NCAA transfer portal after just one season with the Nittany Lions. In addition to the graduation of Dom DeLuca, Campbell’s exit marked the fifth linebacker to depart via the portal this cycle, joining Keon Wylie, Kari Jackson, Anthony Speca, and DaKaari Nelson.

True freshmen LaVar Arrington II and Cam Smith have yet to make their intentions known for next season.

