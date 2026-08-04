Campmass Eve: Penn State's Fall Camp Preview, Storylines & Stock Report

It’s Campmass Eve for Penn State football. Tomorrow, the team begins its 2026 campaign in earnest with the start of Fall Camp. Join the BWI Live Show today as we preview the storylines, topics, and players fans need to know about over the next month. Reporters Sean Fitz and Nate Bauer will discuss what kind of camp Penn State players are in for, the big picture storylines we’re tracking over the next four weeks, plus we’ll give you players we’re buying stock in before things kick off tomorrow. Finally, we’ll turn the show over to you and let you run the final segment with the BWI Mailbag.

If you haven’t yet, now is the time to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel. With the dynamic changes in the schedule coming under new head coach Matt Campbell, the schedule must also change. If you subscribe and enable notifications, you’ll receive alerts when we go live, post press conferences, breaking news, reactions and more.

For now, join today’s show live at 10 a.m. on YouTube to be part of the action!

Penn State camp preview

We’ll start today’s show with a big-picture discussion of the team’s outlook for the upcoming camp. To do that, we’re rewinding the clock to Big Ten Media Days, where head coach Matt Campbell expressed his belief in what training camp should be like for football players. Bauer wrote about this topic last week and will expound on his thoughts for the show.

Next, we’ll discuss the storylines we’ll be tracking for the upcoming month. For Penn State fans checking in for the first time this offseaosn, we’ll review the top players and coaches who will decide things for the team.

Pre-Camp Stock Report

Next, we’ll look at the player we’re most intrigued by ahead of camp. Fitz wrote about the Penn State backups he’s buying stock in before camp starts this week. Today, we’ll each pick two players we want to buy in on as well. Join the show to give us your picks!

BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll turn the show over to you! We’ve selected questions from the BWI Mailbag Submission Thread to feature intoday’s mailbag. However, if you want to ask your questions in the live chat, we’ll pick the best ones, regardless of where they come from, to answer on the show! Join us live at 10 a.m. to put your thoughts in the chat and join us for our Campmass Eve preview!