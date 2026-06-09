Can Penn State Survive the Future of College Football?

The Penn State football team is now in its summer work phase, following its return from break in late May. While important things are happening on campus with both the team and recruiting, we’re taking today to look at the bigger picture. Last week, the United States Senate held a hearing on the future of college football as part of its proposed legislation to govern the sport. Reporter Nate Bauer watched that hearing and has been writing about it over the last several days. Today, we’ll discuss the situation facing the sport and what needs to be done in order to save it. We’ll also discuss the current Penn State Nittany Lions’ chances of putting together a strong season by looking at their veteran depth.

We’ll also take your questions throughout the show in the BWI Mailbag! Join us live during the hour-long converation to ask your questions. If you want to know anything about the latest recruiting news, you can ask us in the live chat.

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Penn State builds veteran team under Matt Campbell

Before diving into the heavier topics today, we’ll start by previewing the Penn State football season. Bauer wrote about the team’s construction in the first year under Campbell and how experience was at the heart of its makeup. He went through each position to put a metric on how many snaps and starts the team has, pointing out where it’s strong and where it has green players without in-game experience.

What does that mean for the team’s chances of making a run in the first year under its new head coach? We’ll discuss the team’s talent against its schedule to find out.

Next, we’ll discuss the Senate hearing from last week. What were the important quotes and notes from the extensive interview with top representatives of the sport? Bauer will share his biggest takeaways, and we’ll discuss.

From there, we’ll look at the problems and solutions facing the sport. Where can it find revenue for expanding costs? How does it maintain its core and spirit while seeking out more money? We’ll look at all of that and then discuss where Penn State sits within this ecosystem. How has Pat Kraft set the team up for success? Can Beaver Stadium’s renovation supply the program with more money?

BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll end the show with your questions and thoughts. Join us as we feature the top comments from the BWI Mailbag Submission Thread. We’ll also take select comments from the chat to close out the show!