Can Penn State Win By Copying The Indiana Model?

Penn State football is in its first year under new head coach Matt Campbell, and unlike some coaching changes, this doesn’t feel like a rebuild for the Nittany Lions. Despite the turnover and turmoil of November and December in 2025, the team emerged on the other side with a blended roster of players from both Iowa State and Penn State heading into 2026. Campbell sat down with On3 recently to discuss his view of the program and team building. Can Penn State emulate Indiana’s success on its way to a National Championship? We’ll discuss that idea, plus discuss how they can get it done on the field with the new offense under Taylor Mouser. We’ll also discuss your thoughts and questions for this week on today’s BWI Mailbag.

Join the show today at 10 a.m. to be part of the action! Subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now and enable notifications so you don’t miss any of our great content this summer! Recruiting reporter Ryan Snyder just put in another RPM for a Penn State commit in the Class of 2027 today. If you subscribe and enable notifications, you’ll be the first to hear about it when our Committed video drops for that player.

Matt Campbell talks to Andy and Air

Campbell sat down for an extended interview with On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman last week. Today, we’ll discuss the highlights of that conversation and what Blue White Illustrated Senior Editor Nate Bauer took from that conversation.

One of the points that Campbell made in the conversation was that he thinks the Indiana model is repeatable based on what he thinks drove the Hoosiers from the bottom of the Big Ten to the top of the sport. We’ll discuss how he can accomplish that on today’s show.

We’ll also highlight how Campbell and his staff incorporate those lessons into the recruiting conversation. Reporter and Publisher Sean Fitz will weigh in on the trust factor Campbell is establishing with the area coaches and players now that he’s taken over as the leader of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

How Taylor Mouser’s tight-end first approach differs from previous OCs

Next, we’ll discuss how Penn State will get it done on the field. We’ve taken the cue from Mouser’s offseason comments about his offense and the state of college football to draw a roadmap for fans on how this offense differs from the previous staff’s plan of attack.

We’ll discuss the reasons why Mouser’s offense and the style of play sets him apart from the other, more conservative approaches to playing football, the way Penn State has in recent years.

Finally, we’ll discuss the latest Penn State recruiting news from over the weekend. Join us for Fitz’s recruiting update as we discuss what’s transpired during this critical juncture in recruiting as the team concludes its work on the road before official visits start at the end of the month.

Then, we’ll open the mailbag to discuss your thoughts and comments on the BWI Mailbag! Join us live during the show to be part of the live chat. Drop your questions and thoughts into the mailbag, and we’ll answer the best ones at the end of the show! Today’s featured question asks whether Penn State would be better off with fifth-year Drew Allar and the current staff, or its current starter, Rocco Becht.