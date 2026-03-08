Can Penn State wrestling set the Big Ten Championships scoring record? Here's what the math says; other history is possible

With only eight finalists in this year’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Penn State cannot set a new record for the most champs ever. The 1983 Iowa team, which had nine first place winners, will keep that record for another year and might keep it forever. With that said, head coach Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions can still surpass that team’s record-setting final point total in the team race, the math from The Penn State Wrestling Club shows.

Penn State starts the day with a tournament-high 146.5 points. See the full strandings here. That Iowa team scored 200 team points on the strength of its champs plus one fourth-place finisher. According to the PSWC’s team race standings tracker, the 2026 Nittany Lions, who have their finalists in addition to one wrestler who can finish as high as seventh and another who can finish as high as third, could end up with as many as 206 team points by the end of Sunday’s final session. That, of course, would mark a new record.

It won’t be easy to achieve, however. That 206 number is only possible if Penn State pins out on Sunday. Which we know will not happen. But there is still a way to get there without doing that.

By seeding alone, the Lions are favored to win all eight of their finals. However, to set a new mark, they’d need a majority of those to be by bonus points, while also seeing Cole Mirasola finish third at 285 pounds and Braeden Davis seventh at 141 pounds. It’s still possible if neither of those happens, but it requires a much more unlikely number of bonus point wins in the finals, of course.

All told, a new Big Ten record is unlikely to be set. But, it is possible. And if Penn State has taught us anything during the Sanderson era, it’s not to put anything past this group.

The Nittany Lions could break their own history, though

Even if the Lions do not set a new Big Ten record, they could very well still set one of their own. Last year’s Big Ten championship team scored a Penn State record 181.5 points. That beat the 2024 team’s record of 170.5. The Lions have also never had more than five conference individual champions in a single tournament. That looks likely to change by the end of the day.

First matchup for each Penn State wrestler on Sunday

All bouts are championship finals unless otherwise noted. The consolation semifinals are at Noon ET. Seventh place matches follow. And the championship bouts start at 4 p.m. ET. BTN+ will stream the former two exclusively. BTN will air the last one.

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota

133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State



141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 8 Billy DeKraker of Northwestern in the seventh place match.

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 2 Ethan Styles, Ohio State

157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 1 Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. No. 2 Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. No. 2 Christopher Minto, Nebraska

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. No. 2 Max McEnelly, Minnesota

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. No. 2 Camden McDanel, Nebraska



285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State vs. No. 10 Ben Kueter, Iowa in a consolation semifinal.