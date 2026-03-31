Central Catholic CB Zachary Gleason announces commitment to Penn State

Penn State continues to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail, adding another verbal commitment on Tuesday from Pittsburgh Central Catholic cornerback Zachary Gleason.

A three-star prospect according to Rivals, Gleason has been considered a Penn State lean going back to before the 2025 season. Not only has he visited the school 10 times since his freshman season, but Gleason also took the opportunity to camp with position coach Terry Smith the past two summers. That, along with his growth on the field this past season, made him a priority for not only Smith but also head coach Matt Campbell and the recruiting staff.

“Coach Campbell is building something special,” Gleason told Rivals analyst Chad Simmons. “You can feel the energy and the expectations. He wants guys who are going to lead and do things the right way.”

He went on to add, “The culture stood out right away. They expect a lot, but they also take care of their players. It’s a place where you’re going to grow on and off the field.”

Listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Gleason ran a 4.48-second 40 at Penn State prior to his junior season. He also had a 9-foot, 9-inch broad jump. Both are respectable numbers that are expected to only improve. He finished his junior season with 45 tackles, including five tackles for loss. Gleason’s 10 pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble also helped the Vikings reach the PIAA 6A state championship.

Throughout his recruitment, he earned more than two dozen scholarship offers. Following visits to Pitt and West Virginia in the beginning of March, he returned to Penn State last Thursday for spring practice. That’s when the wheels were put into motion for today’s return visit and public commitment. Gleason was previously expected to visit with James Franklin and his staff at Virginia Tech on Tuesday. He also had an official visit set with the Hokies for May 29-31, but that’s no longer expected to take place.

The Nittany Lions now hold two commitments in the 2027 class, as Gleason joins fellow cornerback Semajay Robinson, who announced his decision following his one and only visit to Penn State this past weekend. Four-star cornerback and Ohio native Kei’shjuan Telfair may very well be the next player that Nittany Lion fans should be watching closely, as Smith has put Penn State in a position to potentially have three cornerbacks committed by mid-April.