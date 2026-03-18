Complete Penn State Football Pro Day Results
Penn State Football held its annual Pro Day in front of a bevy of scouts on Wednesday morning at Holuba Hall. While most eyes were on quarterback Drew Allar, who threw for onlookers but did not test, several former Nittany Lions put their best foot forward in hopes of raising their draft stock.
Here’s a look at how Penn State’s former players fared in their last showing in Blue and White. The list below is the official results from the program and players are listed in alphabetical order.
Quarterback Drew Allar
6-5, 232 pounds
Did not test at Pro Day or NFL Combine.
Running Back Kaytron Allen
5-11, 218 pounds
Did not test at Pro Day or NFL Combine.
Wide Receiver Liam Clifford
6-1, 200 pounds
Bench: 19 reps
Vert: 33”
Broad: 9-3
40: 4.57
Shuttle: 4.36
Three-Cone: 7.29
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Offensive Lineman Nick Dawkins
6-4, 305 pounds
Bench: Did Not Test
Vert: 32”
Broad: 9-4
40: 5.16
Shuttle: DNT
Three-Cone: DNT
Linebacker Dom Deluca
6-1, 228 pounds
Bench: 11 reps
Vert: 32.5”
Broad: 9-8
40: 4.63
Shuttle: 4.30
Three-Cone: 7.02
Defensive End Dani Dennis-Sutton
6-6, 261 pounds
*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.
Bench: 26 reps
Vert: 39.5″*
Broad: 10-11*
40: 4.63*
Shuttle: DNT
Three-Cone: 6.90*
Tight End Khalil Dinkins
6-4, 251 pounds
*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.
Bench: 25 reps*
Vert: 32.5″*
Broad: 9-11*
40: 4.72*
Shuttle: 4.33*
Three-Cone: 7.28*
Defensive Tackle Zane Durant
6-1, 293 pounds
*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.
Bench: DNT
Vert: 33.5″*
Broad: 9-4*
40: 4.75*
Shuttle: DNT
Three-Cone: DNT
Long Snapper Tyler Duzansky
6-3, 234 pounds
Bench: 20 reps
Vert: DNT
Broad: 9-7
40: 4.97
Shuttle: DNT
Three-Cone: DNT
Defensive Lineman Alonzo Ford
6-2, 293 pounds
Bench: 24 reps
Vert: 27″
Broad: 8-7
40: DNT
Shuttle: 4.83
Three-Cone: 7.7
Wide Receiver Kyron Hudson
6-1, 212 pounds
Bench: 15 reps
Vert: 30.5″
Broad: 9-7
40: 4.64
Shuttle: 4.50
Three-Cone: 7.47
Offensive Lineman Vega Ioane
6-4*, 326 pounds
*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.
Bench: DNT
Vert: 31.5″*
Broad: 8-8*
40: DNT
Shuttle: DNT
Three-Cone: DNT
Punter Gabe Nwosu
6-6, 313 pounds
Did not test.
Wide Receiver Trebor Pena
5-10, 187 pounds
Bench: 19 reps
Vert: 35.5″
Broad: 10-3
40: 4.52
Shuttle: 4.11
Three-Cone: 6.90
Wide Receiver Devonte Ross
5-9, 162 pounds
Bench: DNT
Vert: 36″
Broad: 10-8
40: 4.45
Shuttle: 4.36
Three-Cone: 7.21
Offensive Lineman Nolan Rucci
6-8, 314 pounds
Bench: DNT
Vert: 30″
Broad: 9-0
40: 5.44
Shuttle: 4.87
Three-Cone: 7.89
Offensive Lineman Drew Shelton
6-5*, 313 pounds*
*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.
Bench: DNT
Vert: 31″*
Broad: 9-4*
40: 5.16*
Shuttle: DNT
Three-Cone: DNT
Running Back Nick Singleton
6-0*, 219 pounds*
*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.
(Injured in Senior Bowl practice, only benched at Penn State’s Pro Day)
Bench: 25 Reps
Vert: DNT
Broad: DNT
40: DNT
Shuttle: DNT
Three-Cone: DNT
Punter Riley Thompson
6-2, 219 pounds
Did not test.
Safety Zakee Wheatley
6-3, 202 pounds
Bench: DNT
Vert: 33″
Broad: 10-4
40: 4.62
Shuttle: 4.11
Three-Cone: 6.89