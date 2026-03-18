Complete Penn State Football Pro Day Results

Penn State Football held its annual Pro Day in front of a bevy of scouts on Wednesday morning at Holuba Hall. While most eyes were on quarterback Drew Allar, who threw for onlookers but did not test, several former Nittany Lions put their best foot forward in hopes of raising their draft stock.

Here’s a look at how Penn State’s former players fared in their last showing in Blue and White. The list below is the official results from the program and players are listed in alphabetical order.

Quarterback Drew Allar

6-5, 232 pounds

Did not test at Pro Day or NFL Combine.

Running Back Kaytron Allen

5-11, 218 pounds

Did not test at Pro Day or NFL Combine.

Wide Receiver Liam Clifford

6-1, 200 pounds

Bench: 19 reps

Vert: 33”

Broad: 9-3

40: 4.57

Shuttle: 4.36

Three-Cone: 7.29

Offensive Lineman Nick Dawkins

6-4, 305 pounds

Bench: Did Not Test

Vert: 32”

Broad: 9-4

40: 5.16

Shuttle: DNT

Three-Cone: DNT

Linebacker Dom Deluca

6-1, 228 pounds

Bench: 11 reps

Vert: 32.5”

Broad: 9-8

40: 4.63

Shuttle: 4.30

Three-Cone: 7.02

Defensive End Dani Dennis-Sutton

6-6, 261 pounds

*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.

Bench: 26 reps

Vert: 39.5″*

Broad: 10-11*

40: 4.63*

Shuttle: DNT

Three-Cone: 6.90*

Tight End Khalil Dinkins

6-4, 251 pounds

*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.

Bench: 25 reps*

Vert: 32.5″*

Broad: 9-11*

40: 4.72*

Shuttle: 4.33*

Three-Cone: 7.28*

Defensive Tackle Zane Durant

6-1, 293 pounds

*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.

Bench: DNT

Vert: 33.5″*

Broad: 9-4*

40: 4.75*

Shuttle: DNT

Three-Cone: DNT

Long Snapper Tyler Duzansky

6-3, 234 pounds

Bench: 20 reps

Vert: DNT

Broad: 9-7

40: 4.97

Shuttle: DNT

Three-Cone: DNT

Defensive Lineman Alonzo Ford

6-2, 293 pounds

Bench: 24 reps

Vert: 27″

Broad: 8-7

40: DNT

Shuttle: 4.83

Three-Cone: 7.7

Wide Receiver Kyron Hudson

6-1, 212 pounds

Bench: 15 reps

Vert: 30.5″

Broad: 9-7

40: 4.64

Shuttle: 4.50

Three-Cone: 7.47

Offensive Lineman Vega Ioane

6-4*, 326 pounds

*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.

Bench: DNT

Vert: 31.5″*

Broad: 8-8*

40: DNT

Shuttle: DNT

Three-Cone: DNT

Punter Gabe Nwosu

6-6, 313 pounds

Did not test.

Wide Receiver Trebor Pena

5-10, 187 pounds

Bench: 19 reps

Vert: 35.5″

Broad: 10-3

40: 4.52

Shuttle: 4.11

Three-Cone: 6.90

Wide Receiver Devonte Ross

5-9, 162 pounds

Bench: DNT

Vert: 36″

Broad: 10-8

40: 4.45

Shuttle: 4.36

Three-Cone: 7.21

Offensive Lineman Nolan Rucci

6-8, 314 pounds

Bench: DNT

Vert: 30″

Broad: 9-0

40: 5.44

Shuttle: 4.87

Three-Cone: 7.89

Offensive Lineman Drew Shelton

6-5*, 313 pounds*

*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.

Bench: DNT

Vert: 31″*

Broad: 9-4*

40: 5.16*

Shuttle: DNT

Three-Cone: DNT

Running Back Nick Singleton

6-0*, 219 pounds*

*Numbers carried over from NFL Combine.

(Injured in Senior Bowl practice, only benched at Penn State’s Pro Day)

Bench: 25 Reps

Vert: DNT

Broad: DNT

40: DNT

Shuttle: DNT

Three-Cone: DNT

Punter Riley Thompson

6-2, 219 pounds

Did not test.

Safety Zakee Wheatley

6-3, 202 pounds

Bench: DNT

Vert: 33″

Broad: 10-4

40: 4.62

Shuttle: 4.11

Three-Cone: 6.89