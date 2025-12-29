Cooper Cousins will be back at Penn State in 2026; Anthony Ivey and Keon Wylie will enter the portal

Penn State is keeping one player from its 2025 roster in 2026 and losing two others. Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins tweeted Monday that he will be back with the Nittany Lions for his third season in State College.

“Ready to get back to work! I BLEED BLUE AND WHITE,” Cousins said.

Cousins is a key initial retention piece for new head coach Matt Campbell. He started at left guard in the Pinstripe Bowl after having a backup role during the regular season. He figures to start next year along the interior, either at guard or center.

“I love Coop,” former Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said earlier this year. “He’s a heck of a football player. He could pretty much play anywhere on offense line. He continues to get better every single week. And as you see, he’s kind of that sixth o-lineman when we have the seven offensive linemen alignment. Need to get him a little bit more in there with the guys on first, second down, or whatever, taking a series. But, I just want to make sure that when he is out there, he’s ready to go and 100 percent and confident. And it’s sometimes it takes guys a little bit longer.

“I think he’s right there. But you know, everybody’s career is different. Olu [Fashanu] didn’t start till his third year, and he could have left that year after eight games. But I think [Cousins is] a high draft pick. I think he’s going to be an All-American here. It’s just taking him a little bit of time, and his time will come, and you guys will be able to see him, and you’ll see what I mean.”

Two more Penn State players will hit the portal

According to On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett, Penn State linebacker Keon Wylie and receiver Anthony Ivey plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The former is finishing his third season in State College. After missing all of 2024 due to an injury, Wylie was merely a rotational piece in 2025. As for Ivey, over three seasons in State College, he made only one catch for 15 yards.

Here is who joins them in planning to enter the portal:

TE Joey Schlaffer

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

OG Alex Birchmeier

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

WR Aaron Enterline

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher