CB Semajay Robinson flips commitment from Penn State to Virginia

Penn State has lost a commitment in its 2027 recruiting class.

On Tuesday morning, South Florida native and four-star prospect Semajay Robinson confirmed on social media that he’s flipped his commitment from Penn State to Virginia. His announcement comes shortly after Robinson took an official visit to State College over the weekend.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Robinson earned an offer from cornerbacks coach Terry Smith in late January. A visit to Penn State in March ultimately led to his commitment. However, that didn’t stop schools from pursuing him throughout the spring contact period. Prior to Penn State, he took an official visit to Charlottesville, May 29-31. Robinson was also planning to take an official visit to Mississippi State next weekend, June 12-14.

Robinson played at Palm Beach Central last season before transferring to Dillard in Fort Lauderdale shortly after the season. He had just two offers before his junior season and is now up over 20 total. In addition to the schools mentioned, other notable offers include Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri, Pitt and Texas Tech.

Robinson was named to the Rivals300 back in February. He’s currently ranked No. 255 nationally, 34th overall at cornerback and No. 26 in Florida for the Class of 2027.

“Semajay Robinson is an outside corner with pretty good junior film,” said Rivals National Scouting Director Charles Power. “He’s a guy we moved into the Rivals300 within that corner group. He looks to have good size, lines up primarily as an outside corner and looks comfortable in man coverage.

“Robinson makes high-level plays on the football. I really like his ability to track, locate and get his head around to make plays on the ball in the air. He’s another player we need to keep learning more about, but I like his junior film and he looks to have the traits that you value at the position, especially the ball skills and natural cover ability.”

Penn State is now down to 21 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. The Nittany Lions still have three cornerbacks committed, including four-star prospect Kei’shjuan Telfair from Ohio, along with three-star prospects Zachary Gleason and Ka’ron Ceaser.