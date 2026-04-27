Could a Penn State defender go in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for April 27 include a 2027 NFL mock draft that includes a Lion, headlines of the day, and more. Most early media looks at next year’s potential first round picks do not include a member of head coach Matt Campbell’s roster. But, NBC Sports Philadelphia Eagles insider Reuben Frank’s does. He projects that the Birds will take safety Marcus Neal who would have to leave school early to be part of the selection process, on day one.

“Two notable streaks: The Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round and they haven’t taken a Penn State player in the first round in 42 years, since Kenny Jackson fourth overall in 1984,” Frank writes. “We’ve got both those streaks ending in 2027, when the Eagles draft PSU safety Marcus Neal in the 30th spot. Neal spent his first two years at Iowa State. He’ll be in State College this fall looking to solidify his 1st-round standing. Neal is a physical box safety but can also hold is own in coverage and helps himself with an uncanny ability to diagnose what offenses are trying to do.

“Physical downhill player that Eagles fans will love. The Eagles will try to get by in 2026 with another Marcus – Epps – and Andrew Mukuba, and they added Texas Tech’s Cole Wisniewski in the seventh round Saturday, but Neal will give them a versatile, elite force in the back end. Interesting to note the Eagles have only drafted one defensive player out of Penn State since the days of two-way players in the 1940s and 1950s, and that was 4th-rounder Shareef Miller from George Washington High in 2019. Miller played two NFL snaps, both on special teams.”

You can read his first mock draft here. The rest of today’s Penn State newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

10 Penn State players who flashed at the Blue-White Practice: Fitz, BWI



Which Penn State football players have signed undrafted free agent contracts so far?: Pickel, BWI



Penn State Sunday situation: Spring is over, but for the Lions, it’s hardly time to stop working: Pickel, BWI



Sloppy weather, steady progress: What Penn State showed in Blue-White Practice: Bauer, BWI



Penn State Spring Intel: Linebacker switches, defensive fronts & RB surprises: Carr, BWI



Inside Penn State’s spring game weekend: Top recruits react to Matt Campbell era: Wiltfong, Rivals

Quote of the day

“It was really good. Got a chance to sit down with all the defensive coaches individually, D’Anton, Malloe, Smith and then Coach Campbell. I really liked what they all had to say. They each told me that I was going to be a big part of the 2028 class. They showed me how I would fit in and how I can contribute early. I also liked how they showed me different clips of my highlights on what I did good and what I can work on to improve which I really appreciate.

2028 recruit George Parkinson IV to Rivals on his PSU Blue-White practice visit.

