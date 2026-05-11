Could Penn State wrestling land a transfer portal addition after all?

Could Penn State wrestling add a former national qualifier to its 2026-2027 roster via the transfer portal? FLO’s Christian Pyles thinsk its a possibility. The longtime wrestling media personality reported Monday morning on FRL that former Stanford 174-pound starter Lorenzo Norman “sounds like he’s down to three teams: Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Ohio State.”

“I don’t understand the Penn State angle neccessarily,” Pyles continued. “They have six 174 pounders and Rocco Welsh. Sometimes the school gets put out there because they want it out there. I’m not saying that’s the case.”

Pyles adds that Norman could be including the Nittany Lions as a way of getting a better deal from one of the other schools, as well.

On one hand, Penn State does have an opening at 174 pounds with Levi Haines moving on. However, redshirt freshman WIll Henckel looks likely to fill that spot in the starting lineup. And, as Pyles notes, there are other members of the roster who could compete for it, as well. That’s why, on the surface, adding Norman does not make sense. Of course, the 184-pound depth chart looked fairly full at this time last year, too, before the Lions saw Zack Ryder exit (to Oklahoma State) while Welsh transferred in from Ohio State.

Norman is coming off a medical redshirt in 2025-2026. He wrestled two matches last winter. Both of them were at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. He fell by major decision, 14-4, to Haines shortly after pinning North Dakota State’s Tyler Secoy earlier in the evening. For his career, Norman is 31-14. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at whichever school he ends up at.

“Over the past three years, I have had the opportunity to be surrounded by the most extraordinary human beings life has to offer,” Norman wrote on social media. “Through Stanford Wrestling, I’ve created some of the deepest bonds with incredible people who will go on to do unthinkable things.

“To my coaches, my advisor, and my teammates: you have been the mentors I needed, and I am eternally grateful to have learned from and worked beside you. Wearing the Stanford emblem has been nothing but a blessing that I’ve cherished and enjoyed. I will hold this community deep in my heart for the rest of my life.

“With that said, I am excited to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.”