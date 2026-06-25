Current, former Penn State players make list of college football's most important transfers: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for June 25 include a list of college football’s most important transfers, headlines of the day, and more.

CBS Sports’ Chris Hummel put together a list of each of the top 25 teams’ most notable newcomers. There are two Nittany Lion connections on it, one former player and one current. Tennessee checks in at No. 17 on the top 25, and Hummel picks former Penn State edge rusher Chaz Coleman as the Vols’ most important pickup, even if his status for the fall is up in the air.

“Coleman has been away from the Tennessee program for much of the offseason, dealing with what sources have described as a combination of a physical ailment, mental health strain and the pressure that comes with emerging as a highly paid, in-demand transfer,” Hummel writes. “As of now, there’s no telling if Coleman will play for Tennessee this year. If he does, the Vols will have one of the highest-ceiling edge rushers in the Big Ten. If he doesn’t — a big chunk of Tennessee’s offseason spending will be sitting on the sideline.”

Penn State checks in at No. 18. Hummel’s pick for the Lions is quarterback Rocco Becht.

“Becht is capable,” Hummel writes. “He’s thrown for 9,274 yards and 64 touchdowns in his career, consistently performing like one of the best QBs in the Big 12. For Penn State to have any chance at a playoff run this year, Becht needs to play at an All-Big Ten level.”

You can read the full story here.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

T-Frank’s Film Room: Dhillon McGee Is the Man Coverage Corner PSU Needs After Two Decommitments: Carr, BWI



What’s next for PSU following the addition of Dhillon McGee?: Snyder, BWI



Penn State football makes annual summer stop at Hershey Children’s Hospital: ‘I think it’s really awesome opportunity for us’: Pickel, BWI



Why Matt Campbell believed Penn State matched his vision for success: Bauer, BWI



Announcement set: Khalil Taylor loves Nebraska’s QB situation but Colorado maybe changed everything; Penn State still involved: Wiltfong, Rivals

Quote of the day

“Penn State is tired of being good. It wants to be great. Penn State turned to Matt Campbell, who left Iowa State after becoming the program’s greatest coach. Now the question is whether the coach who routinely did more with less can get the most out of more. Campbell brought quarterback Rocco Becht with him to State College, along with 23 other former Cyclones. Penn State has a manageable schedule and should reach nine or 10 wins.”

On3’s Ari Wasserman on the PSU outlook in 2026.