D'Anton Lynn on Penn State LB Tony Rojas: 'I had no idea he was that big' | Breaking down the plan for LBU

Penn State's linebacker room may be the clearest example of Matt Campbell's roster-building philosophy, blending returning Nittany Lions with trusted transfers from Iowa State. In an exclusive interview, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn explains how that mix fits his new scheme, why Tony Rojas could be poised for a breakout season, and how the versatility of players like Rojas and Caleb Bacon could make Penn State's defense one of the most unpredictable units in college football.