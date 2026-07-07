D'Anton Lynn on Penn State's Defensive Ends: 'You Need Different Body Types'

One of the hardest positions to pin down under Matt Campbell has been defensive end. It's a position that has experienced incredible flux this offseason, and one that D'Anton Lynn has used in a wide variety of ways in his three seasons as a defensive coordinator. This season, the team has retained smaller speed rushers while attacking the portal and recruiting trail to find bigger, longer frames at the edge. So what's the plan for the room? In his exclusive interview with Blue White Illustrated, Lynn explained his vision for the position — including why he moved a defensive tackle and an off-ball linebacker to the same spot, how he plans to avoid the substitution problems that plagued Penn State in the past, and which body type represents the sweet spot for his system going forward.