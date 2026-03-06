5 Penn State connections are into the semis at the PIAA Wrestling Championships: Day 2 results so far

Five Penn State wrestling connections are into tonight’s Class 3A semifinal round at the 2026 PIAA Wrestling Championships after a perfect quarterfinal round on Friday afternoon.

Class of 2027 Penn State commit Landon Sidun opened the afternoon of action for that group by beating a game Nico Emili of Bethlehem Catholic by major decision, 13-3. Emili twice had the Norwin wrestler in trouble. But, Sidun came out of both scrambles in fine shape. Dominick Morrison of Hatboro-Horsham is Sidun’s semifinal opponent. Morrison is a two-time state placer, having won first at 107 pounds as a freshman before a fifth-place finish at 114 last year. Sidun, of course, won the 114-pound state title as a freshman.

At 133 pounds, Penn State Class of 2026 signee Braiden Weaver of Altoona got his offense going on day two. He took out Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs by major decision, 12-1, in the quarters. The Mountain Lion built a 7-0 lead in the first and never looked back. He will face last year’s 114-pound state champ, Whitehall senior Wilmont Kai, in the semis.

Wrestling at 152 pounds, Penn State Class of 2027 commit James Whitbred of State College secured four takedowns and two escapes to beat Kevin Mallon of Central Bucks West, 14-5, in his quarter. Next up is junior Gabriel Ballard of Northampton in the semis. Ballard is a two-time state placer. Whitbred was sixth at 152 a year ago.

Moving on to 172, Teag Sanderson, the State College area freshman and son of Cael Sanderson, took out Nazareth senior Elijah Simak by decision, 7-3. The Little Lion opened up on a 4-2 lead with a takedown late in the third period to make his first state semifinal. In it, he will face Wilson senior McKaden Speece. He is a two-time PIAA placer.

Finally, at 215 pounds, Penn State Class of 2027 signee Elijah Brown is back into the semis. He beat Sawyer Ermigiotti of Pennridge by technical fall, 15-0, in just 44 seconds, and has now spent a total of just 78 seconds on the mat in this tournament. After scoring the initial takedown, Brown tilted Ermigiotti for four nearfall points three times to earn the early stoppage. The defending PIAA 215-pound champ, Brown will face Owen J. Roberts sophomore Decker Bechtold in the semis. He finished sixth at states at 215 a year ago.

The semifinals start at 7 p.m. ET. FLO is streaming the session exclusively for its subscribers. You can follow the action with fellow fans here at BWI by visiting The Wrestling Room forum.

PIAA Championships round-by-round results for Penn State wrestling connections

Results are current through the quarterfinals. You can see a complete Day 1 recap here. And, check back later tonight for semifinal results.

Landon Sidun, 121 pounds, Norwin High, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall over Tommy Oswald of Lower Dauphin, 17-2, in 2:37

QF: Won by major decision over Nico Emili of Bethlehem Catholic, 13-3

SF: Will face Dominick Morrison of Hatboro-Horsham

Braiden Weaver, 133 pounds, Altoona High, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee:

R1: Won by decision over Mason Whitney, Abington Heights, 1-0

QF: Won by major decision over Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs, 12-1

SF: Will face Wilmont Kai of Whitehall

James Whitbred, 152 pounds, State College Area, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall over Jared Gonzalez of Notre-Dame Green Pond, 17-1, in 2:39

QF: Won by major decision over Kevin Mallon of Central Bucks West, 14-5

SF: Will face Gabriel Ballard of Northampton



Teag Sanderson, 172 pounds, State College Area, Class of 2029 and son of Cael Sanderson

R1: Won by technical fall over Dustin Hoover of Ephrata, 16-1, in 2:43

QF: Won by decision over Elijah Simak of Nazareth, 7-3

SF: Will face McKaden Speece of Wilson

Elijah Brown, 215 pounds, Belle Vernon, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee

R1: Won by fall in 34 seconds over Kaleb Dumin of Boyertown

QF: Won by technical fall over Sawyer Ermigiotti of Pennridge, 15-0, in 44 seconds

SF: Will face Decker Bechtold of Owen J. Roberts