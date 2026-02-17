Keystone State DL Stanley Montgomery confirms Penn State official visit date

Philadelphia native Stanley Montgomery announced Tuesday morning that he’ll take an official visit to Penn State the weekend of June 5-7.

A 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle from Archbishop Ryan, Montgomery committed to Syracuse last summer but quickly emerged as a top target for Matt Campbell and his staff. Following multiple off-campus visits from Penn State staff members in January, Montgomery followed that up with a trip to State College on Jan. 31 for a junior day. Days later, he officially opened up his recruitment.

“It was a great experience seeing the fans all come out for the game,” Montgomery said, referring to Penn State’s outdoor hockey game in Beaver Stadium that same weekend. “I think what excites me about playing for Coach Campbell is who he is as a person. Seems like a great person and a great coach and then also being a Nittany Lion and the love and support the fans give, who wouldn’t want to be a part of that.”

This past summer, Montgomery camped at Penn State twice but wasn’t immediately offered by former defensive line coach Deion Barnes. He committed to Syracuse shortly after, but never stopped showing interest in Penn State, attending this year’s White Out game against Oregon in September.

Now up to 20 offers and counting, Montgomery has no shortage of quality options. Since publicly decommitting, Michigan State, Missouri, Northwestern and Rutgers have all offered. However, as of now, Virginia looks to be Penn State’s top competitor following a successful junior day visit to Charlottesville on Jan. 24. The Cavaliers also have an official visit set with Montgomery for May 29-31. Additional visits this spring will help him sort out the rest.

Montgomery was a first-team All-Catholic selection on both the offensive and defensive lines in 2025. Defensively, he finished with 45 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Rivals’ Industry Rankings place Montgomery at No. 522 nationally and 16th overall in Pennsylvania for the 2027 class.