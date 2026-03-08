Did Penn State qualify all 10 starters for nationals at Big Tens? Here's where things stand with Braeden Davis

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will send all 10 wrestlers to the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Nine of the team’s starters earned a spot at nationals on Saturday at the Big Ten Championships based on how far they went in the championship bracket. The 10th, junior Braeden Davis, needed to beat Northwestern’s Billy DeKraker in the 141-pound seventh place match to punch his ticket to Cleveland. And, he did exactly that on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Davis scored the match’s first takedown to take a 3-1 lead into the second. After riding DeKraker for the entire middle frame, he earned an escape point to start the third and then won a scramble against the Wildcat to score a takedown in the third. He rode DeKraker out from there to win by decision, 8-1, with four minutes in riding time to earn a spot at nationals and finish seventh at Big Tens.

The rest of the Penn State wrestlers are preparing for the finals at the Big Ten Championships

The 2026 Big Ten Championships conclude with the finals on Sunday. Eight Nittany Lions will wrestle for conference gold. You can see the full finals rundown below.

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota

133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State



141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State vs. No. 2 Brock Hardy, Nebraska

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 2 Ethan Styles, Ohio State

157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 1 Antrell Taylor, Nebraska

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. No. 2 Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. No. 2 Christopher Minto, Nebraska

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. No. 2 Max McEnelly, Minnesota

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. No. 2 Camden McDanel, Nebraska



285 pounds: No. 1 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan vs. No. 2 AJ Ferrari, Nebraska

How to follow Penn State wrestling at the Big Ten tournament

The finals, which start at 4:30, will all be carried live on BTN.

The Penn State Sports Network will be on the air. Longtime broadcaster Jeff Byers will be on the call. ET. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.

You can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here for live updates.