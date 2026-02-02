Does Penn State have the easiest 2026 Big Ten football schedule?: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 2 include a look at the Lions’ Big Ten football schedule, headlines of the day, and more. CBS Sports has a ranking of this year’s list of league games by team, and the Lions have the outlet’s second-easiest schedule, reporter Brad Crawford says.

“How’s this for luck ahead of Matt Campbell’s first season? The Nittany Lions will not have to play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon during conference play and get USC at Beaver Stadium,” Crawford writes. “There are teams with more favorable schedules overall, sure, but Penn State has to like its chances as a potential dark horse to find a place in the top tier of the league standings relative to the talent Campbell’s bringing in from the transfer portal.”

Wisconsin leads Crawford’s list. The Badgers will face Notre Dame in non-conference play but otherwise see their biggest conference challenge coming opposite USC, which is similar to Penn State.

In other news, the Lions finished third in the country wth 46 scholarship departures (and 50 players overall) during the solo transfer portal window for the 2026 season. Only Iowa State (54) and Oklahoma State (64) had more than Penn State.

“Penn State’s decision to fire James Franklin in October led to a cascade of players hitting the portal in January. Matt Campbell was able to retain some talent, including linebacker Tony Rojas and cornerback Daryus Dixson, among others,” Pete Nakos writes for On3. “But a handful of players hit the portal, with some looking for a fresh start and others following Franklin to Virginia Tech. Twelve Penn State players are joining Franklin in Blacksburg, including quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and tight end Luke Reynolds.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Previewing the Penn State tight ends room in 2026: Who’s in, who’s out, and what’s the expectation this fall?: Pickel, BWI



Penn State picks up commitment from 2028 CB Deonte Flemings: Snyder, BWI



Promising junior day at Penn State has Nittany Lions tracking for commits down the road: Wiltfong, On3



Four-star OL Will Slagle following first Penn State visit: ‘I’ll definitely be back soon’: Snyder, BWI



In-state DL Stanley Montgomery talks PSU Junior Day: Fitz, BWI



Penn State could be the ultimate situational defense in 2026: Carr, BWI

Quote of the day

“It was a great experience seeing the fans all come out for the [hockey] game. I think what excites me about playing for Coach Campbell is who is he as a person. Seems like a great person and a great coach and then also being a Nittany Lion and the love and support the fans give, who wouldn’t want to be a part of that.”

Philadelphia (Pa.) Archbishop Ryan defensive lineman and current Syracuse commit Stanley Montgomery to On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

