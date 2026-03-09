Don't call this Cael Sanderson's best Penn State wrestling team just yet, but it took another step toward that honor Sunday

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will be at the NCAA Wrestling Championships nine days from today with seven Big Ten champs and perhaps the best collection of starting talent in the already historic Cael Sanderson era here.

The Nittany Lions set more school records on Sunday as they finished the 2026 Big Ten Championships with seven individual titles and 184 total team points. When seeds come out for nationals on Wednesday, the Lions are certain to claim the top spot at 125, 149, 165, 174, 184, and 197 pounds, plus possibly 157, as well. All 10 starters will be in Cleveland for the program’s latest quest to break their own total point record while aiming to become the only program to have 10 All-Americans in consecutive years, while also trying to set a new record for the number of national champs in a single season.

Until the results of those efforts are in, it’s too early to call the 2026 Nittany Lions Sanderson’s best team ever. But, they are certainly trending that way.

Before dominating the competition at Big Tens — the three non-champs for the home team finished second, fifth, and seventh — all Penn State did in the regular season was pitch a program-high eight shutouts while outscoring their opponents 630-39 en route to an individual bout record of 139-11. On average, Penn State won its 15 dual meets by 39.4 points.

“I don’t know how to really compare teams, but this is a really good team, and just the character and determination, everything is outstanding,” Sanderson said. “And these guys are competitors, right? We won a lot of tough matches and close matches.

“It’s just these guys making that decision to believe in themselves and just do what they do, and to do it consistently like they have all year long. So yeah, we’re happy and definitely grateful to have a good weekend like this.”

So far this year, Penn State has only had good weekends. At Rocket Arena next Wednesday through Sunday, they’ll likely have a very good one. And at that point, it’ll be time to compare the totality of this team — Big Ten champs Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds), Shayne Van Ness (149), PJ Duke (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Rocco Welsh (184), and Josh Barr (197) plus runner-up Marcus Blaze (133), fifth-place finisher Cole Mirasols (285), and seventh-place finisher Braeden Davis (141) to the ones that came before it.

For now, though, one thing is certain: This Penn State bunch is headed to nationals in as good of shape as it could possibly be in to finish the deal.

“Up and down the lineup, I mean, seven guys winning the Big Tens, and obviously, number one, you want to get your guys in the nationals,” Sanderson said. “So, we got 10. And then we want to get through this tournament healthy, and we’re healthy, so we’re happy.”