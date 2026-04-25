Drew Shelton is a 2026 NFL Draft pick; who took the former Penn State tackle, and when?

Penn State offensive tackle Drew Shelton is off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 313-pound blocker is a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys. Dallas took him with the No. 112 overall selection on Saturday.

Shelton is the third Nittany Lion to be drafted this year. He joins guard Vega Ioane and Drew Allar. He is the first Penn State offensive tackle to be drafted since Olu Fashanu went in the first round to the New York Jets in 2024.

Shelton started his final 28 games in blue and white. After taking over for Fashanu for the final five games of his freshman season in 2022, the former Penn State blocker played in 13 games in 2023 but started just one. He moved onto the first team for good in 2024. The Downingtown, Pa., native is a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention pick.

“It’s been great getting in front of teams,” Shelton told The Daily Collegian at Penn State Pro Day in March when talking about the draft process. “It’s a dream come true. Every little kid grows up wanting to be in this position, getting to be able to be in front of teams and spotlight, kind of who I am as a player, the athleticism, kind of leader and competitor they can get has been big for me.”

How do media scouts see Penn State tackle Drew Shelton?

Writing for his The Beast draft guide for The Athletic, Dane Brugler spotlights Shelton’s athleticism.

“Shelton is at his best when he can showcase his athletic traits. His quick feet to match speed off the edge, reach/pull range in the run game or twitchy body movements to get himself out of compromised positions,” Brugler writes. “However, he struggles to stay attached at the point of attack and doesn’t have the power to move defenders against their will.

“Shelton is an interesting developmental prospect, because of his impressive big-man athleticism. He will struggle to win at the NFL level, though, unless he improves his functional strength and finishing toughness. He projects as an NFL swing tackle with starting potential.”

Writes Lance Zierlein for NFL.com on the Penn State blocker:

“Athletic left tackle prospect with two seasons as a full-time starter at Penn State. His basketball background shows up with natural fluidity as a move blocker and in meeting edge rushers with his pass slides.

“However, Shelton’s lack of play strength makes it tougher for him to sustain blocks at the point of attack and hold a firm anchor when taking on bully pass rushers. His athleticism and ability to get to any angle necessary in the run game makes him a fit for teams favoring outside zone. However, he’s likely to struggle with consistency unless he gets stronger and plays with better body control.”