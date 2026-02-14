Everything Cael Sanderson said after Penn State wrestling beat Ohio State to clinch the Big Ten regular season title

Penn State wrestling (14-0) knocked out No. 2 Ohio State (17-1) 36-5 on Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center to win the Big Ten regular season title. It’s the No. 1 Nittany Lions’ sixth in a row, and they will need to beat only Princeton as a heavy favorite next Friday night to finish their sixth straight season undefeated while earning their ninth such mark of the Cael Sanderson era.

“I think it’s a close group and a lot of obviously tough battles tonight,” Sanderson said afterward. “Our guys fought hard, and we’re able to go find those points at the end and really good matches. So that’s just something we need to keep doing as we prepare for the postseason now.”

You can read everything else Sanderson said below. You can watch video of it on the BWI YouTube channel by clicking here. And, a full recap and takeaways are here.

On Luke Lilledahl and Marcus Blaze winning after regulation and four Penn State wrestlers pulling out close decision triumphs

“They’re both dogs,” Sanderson said. “They’re both competitors, right? So, they get stronger as the match goes on, and so when we find ourselves in a close match late, we’ve got a lot of confidence in our guys. That’s just what they do, right?”

On a record-setting crowd of 16,006 fans, the most in Penn State athletics history for an indoor event

“We’re really thankful,” Sanderson said. “Really like to thank everyone that showed up. Record crowd tonight was awesome, and I don’t think the tickets were very cheap either. So, you know, we appreciate the loyalty and the support, and it’s awesome to be able to have our guys go have some fun. Exciting matches in front of a big crowd.”

On the progress Shayne Van Ness is making at 149 pounds

“He’s just got to just be himself,” Sanderson said. “Got great composure. He’s patient. Seven minutes for him is a long time for his opponent, right? He’s wrestling well. It looks like his confidence and everything just continues to improve. But he’s a big match guy, bigger the match, the better he wrestles. But yeah, really happy for him. He’s wrestling great.”

On Cole Mirasola’s upset over No. 3 Nick Feldman at heavyweight

“He just wrestled hard and smart,” Sanderson said. “He gets one of the best heavyweights in the country over the last multiple years, so hopefully it’s a big confidence boost for him. But yeah, he’s been right there. And just the way he wrestles and his ability to win scrambles and attack legs as a big guy just shows that he has a ton of potential, and he’s just starting to figure that out too. He’s just going to keep getting better and better. Very offensive-minded, shoots right away, even if the game plan is don’t shoot right away, he shoots right away.”

On how he prepares his Penn State wrestlers to be at their best in the biggest moments

“They just over time, they just trust their conditioning, that’s the big one,” Sanderson said. “Their training, and just having great training partners all the time, right? But really, it just comes down to, in a lot of those types of situations, I don’t know, you got to find a way, right?

“Obviously, going in that last period for Marcus against one of the top guys in the country, and he didn’t have a lot of riding time to work with, and he still found a way. So it shows that he’s got a huge heart, and it’s fun to see.

“It’s just a game, right? And it’s not end all, be all, but it is important that you give your best effort, and you go compete with enthusiasm, fearlessly, because really, we don’t have a whole lot to lose. I mean, we’re just playing a game, having a good time, and have so much to be grateful for, especially a night like this, two of the best teams in the country going head to head. A lot of fun matchups, an awesome crowd. Exciting stuff.”

On Penn State 184-pounder Rocco Welsh coming back to beat Dylan Fishback

“He just just stepped it up a notch,” Sanderson said. “He just kind of really started pressing a little bit more, which he’s capable of doing. Great opponent that’s really good. Kept tagging him with that low level shot where we were kind of walking into it, coming out of our stance. So little adjustments will be good. But yeah, just the heart and just the determination and seeing that it’s okay if you fall behind, you can still come back and win those matches. I think that’s really important. I like seeing that more than even the win. The win’s great, whatever, but it’s more that you can see that, ‘hey, if I make mistake or two and fall behind, there’s a lot of time to score points.'”

On Penn State wrestlers being fueled by each others’ success

“We have a great team,” Sanderson said. “Our culture, and just the friendship and the camaraderie is, I don’t think it’s ever been anything close to what we have right now. I think a lot of it has to do with just all the changes in college athletics. The kidsare coming here because they want to be here and they want to be a part of something special. So I think with everything going on, it’s a blessing for us, because we’re getting a lot of like minded people that kind of fit in with what we’re trying to do. They’re just close, and they care about each other, and they want to see each other win. That’s what makes your job fun as a coach, is seeing a team that cares about each other. And, their parents want to see the other kids win and that kind of stuff. It’s special.”

On the respect Penn State has for Ohio State

“[Ohio State coach] Tom Ryan is an incredible coach,” Sanderson said. “Always has a great team. They always come to compete. They just do everything, right? I mean, they recruit well. They train their guys well. Wrestle well in the big matches. They wrestle well in postseason. We have ton of respect for them as a program and what they do. And even coming in this match, you’re thinking, ‘Alright, hey, this is just round one.’

“We’re going to see them in a couple weeks, and then again couple weeks after that. So it’s all preparation and practice and just trying to get better as we move along here. They’re an awesome program. I don’t have anything bad to say about them in any way, obviously. I mean, they do the same thing we do. You know, their kids want to win. Their families want their kids to win. Their coaches want to win. I mean, they’re locked in and dedicated, just like we are. So, we have all the respect and love in the world for them and all teams. I mean, we all play the same game, so there’s no reason hate each other.”

On seeing a pair of the top Hodge Trophy contenders in action with OSU’s Jesse Mende and PSU’s Mitchell Mesenbrink

“Yeah, I mean, they have great wrestlers,” Sanderson said. “Obviously, Mendez is a two time national champ already, and seems to have been really dominant throughout the year, I’m assuming, if you’re saying that. And, he had a tech fall in a big match against us. It’s great wrestling. It’s fun to see. We don’t think about and worry about stuff like the Hodge trophy, right? I mean, we didn’t advertise our camps in there again this year, so we probably don’t have a chance of winning. That’s what we were thinking last year. Didn’t really understand how that works.

“But, yeah, we’re not worried about that stuff, because those are just a bunch of votes and opinions. And in the past, we have three guys on the ballot getting voted against, splitting our votes and stuff. So it’s just kind of; they got to figure that one out, I think. But we’re not worried about it. I mean, obviously, you bring that up, and so it kind of like strikes a chord with me a little bit, because we should have some guys that have Hodge trophies in the past. But, whatever. I love great wrestling. I love kids that are locked in and dedicated and committed, and whatever uniform they wear. We all play the same sport and love the same things.”

On Penn State gearing up to host the Big Ten Championships at the BJC in a few weeks

“We’re excited,” Sanderson said. “It’s a great opportunity for our fans. Might be easier for us to go on the road [so] we don’t have to worry about hosting. But, it’s just an is what it is kind of a deal. And we’re grateful that our fans get to [see it]. So,we just need to show up and wrestle with some fire and have a great time. But yeah, it’s going to be really cool. I don’t know what the [ticket] sales are or anything like that, but I’m guessing there’ll be a decent crowd here. It’s a lot, a lot of good teams battling two weeks before the nationals. So, it’s good stuff.”