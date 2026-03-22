Everything Cael Sanderson said after Penn State wrestling set a points record, won its fifth straight NCAA Championship

CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling won its fifth straight NCAA team title with a record-setting 181.5 team points and crowned four individual champions on Saturday at the 2026 national tournament. The Lions had the the team race locked up during the medal round and then broke their 2025 record of 177 points when Josh Barr won the 197-pound title. Luke Lilledahl’s win in the 125-pound final then lifted the Lions to the final total. Those two are joined as champs by Mitchell Mesenbrink at 165 pounds and Levi Haines at 174. You can read a full finals recap here. And you can read more about the team title here.

“I think this was an incredible year,” Lions coach Cael Sanderson said. “Obviously our heart and minds are with kids who didn’t reach their goals, and we’re here thinking about hey what can we do better, we’ve got to do this better. We’ve got a lot on our minds now.

“Happy for the team. Just really an incredible group of guys, outstanding year. Our staff is, they’re all unicorns, really, up and down the lineup — director of ops, our general manager — every one of them, our trainer, obviously Cody [Sanderson] and Casey [Cunningham] and Nick Lee and the whole crew. We’re very blessed. Very grateful.”

You can watch Sanderson’s full news conference on BWI’s YouTube channel by clicking here. And you can read everything he said below.

Q: Can you just tell me, some of the words of advice you give to guys who fell short, like Marcus [Blaze], PJ [Duke] and [Shayne] Van Ness? What are some advice you give to those guys?

Note: Blaze finished fourth, Duke third, and Van Ness second. Rocco Welsh was also a runner-up for Penn State.

Cael Sanderson: “I don’t know. I mean, each kid, it’s just a process. And sometimes the best thing that can happen to you is you’ve got to learn, whether you win or lose, obviously, but tough losses can change a career for the better and help you make those changes that will help you reach your ultimate goal at the highest level.

“Losing is no fun. We hate it. It stinks. And don’t wish it on anybody. But it’s part of life. You just keep fighting, keep getting back up, and things will work out.”

Q: Can you just speak to consistency and the program, fifth national title in a row. Just so much consistency in your approach. I know you guys are big on certainly leadership and when you’re working with your athletes…

CS: “100 percent. I mean, we work every day. We love what we do. We love each other, our staff. That’s what, the kids in the program and the staff we work with, that’s what it’s all about.

“Seeing those guys every day is what motivates me and just continuing to learn and grow.

“We’re a blessed program. We follow the rules. There’s not a lot of that going on right now. And that’s one of the reasons we can sleep when the wind blows. We train hard and do the right things to the best of our ability and things will work out.”

Q: Cael, can you just talk about, you’ve seen a lot of national champions come through Penn State. What’s it like watching one of your athletes win their first national championship?

CS: “It’s awesome. I actually like seeing their parents, too, and I can see them in the back right now. It’s such a cool thing.

“I mean, I have a son that wrestles. And every one of these kids feels like they’re your own son. So when you see them be successful, it’s really awesome.

“Obviously when they aren’t as successful, it hurts a lot. But, yeah, seeing them win a national championship is really, really cool.”

Q: Penn State put up 181.5 team points, continued to score. What makes your guys so consistent when it comes to bonus points?

CS: “I mean, we just — our guys move forward. You watch the matches and our guys are moving forward the whole time. If they had a push-out rule, that would be great for our program. I hope they do.

“I was against that for all these years, but it’s probably something to — because it’s just really hard to call stalling. Refs, obviously don’t want to call stalling even when they are stalling.

“But, yeah, our guys just they look to score points. So they score points. It’s really that simple. Yeah, a lot of consistency. These guys are just tough, good kids, work hard. That’s what I talked about a little bit earlier.”