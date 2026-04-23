Everything Matt Campbell said: Blue-White Practice preview, roster evaluation, QB update

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell met with reporters on Tuesday this week for a final time before his Nittany Lions appear publicly for the first time in his tenure leading the program this Saturday.

What should fans expect from the format of the Blue-White Practice at Beaver Stadium? How has the team progressed into its last week of practices for the spring? And, maybe most critically to the Nittany Lions, what’s next?

Check out everything Campbell said this week, here:

(Editor’s note: Questions paraphrased as topics. Quotes edited lightly for clarity.)

Everything Matt Campbell said on Tuesday, April 21

On Penn State’s plan for Blue-White

“First of all, we got into the stadium last week, which was huge. You go in there, you see the construction. We were able to get a really great practice in. A lot of that practice was some driving, team situations. And I think you’re going to get a lot of rinse and repeat.

“I think one of the neat things for our kids this time around is you’re going to get to experience what this fan base feels like and how special this place really is. And I think even last Saturday, there were a lot of big eyes walking into that stadium and how powerful it feels to walk in there.

“And I think the opportunity to do that with our fan base this weekend – we can’t waste a great practice. I think these are critical reps for our football team.

“So I kind of see the first 20, 25 minutes of what normal practice would look like. Team stretch. And then obviously get ourselves a little bit individual inside run, a little bit of seven-on-seven. But then really, the bulk load of the rest of the day will be driving. We’ll get an opportunity to just continue to work on our football team and work on driving the football, different areas of the field. But a lot like probably what you see on most spring games.”

On his assessment of the progress of the team

“Yeah, I think there’s been great growth in spring practice. Again, the emphasis is how – how we’re going to do what we’re going to do. Putting in some baseline things on offense and defense so we can really evaluate our football team.

“Even when you walk off the field last Saturday and you got about 75 team reps in practice, the ability to really evaluate our kids – where are we? Who can do what? And I think the last three days will be that. First of all, how do we practice? And then number two, what do we have?

“Part of that’s a little cloudy, because you’re still without a couple quarterbacks, without your top three receivers. And then you’re trying to kind of navigate the rest of the football team. But honestly, it’s been awesome. It’s been awesome for so many guys to get the foundation.

“Even those guys starting to get a foundation of what we’re going to do on both sides of the ball, even if they’re not getting team reps or getting individual reps. So I think our coaches have done a great job. And honestly, I think our kids have done a great job. We haven’t wasted a practice so far.”

On sophomore receiver Koby Howard

“Koby’s a young, talented football player. And I think you knew that last year, just kind of based on watching practice a little bit in the bowl games, and then watching a little bit of his game reps towards the end of the football season.

“Koby’s got great potential. That’s his whole thing is consistency. But his potential — he made a couple big plays last Saturday, which was awesome to see. He works really hard in this craft, which is awesome.

“And I think just adding, as any good young player, the consistency is showing up and being able to do all the little things well. But we were really grateful to have him back, and certainly a young guy that we’ve got great expectations for moving forward.”

On receivers coach Kashif Moore and his room

“I think number one, he’s done a great job in terms of the individual development. That’s a really young room right now, especially when you take Chase out of there, and you take Brett out of there.

“Those are all guys that are freshmen, redshirt freshmen. I think that room has grown immensely and has got great growth to go. That’ll be a key room for us as we continue to move ourselves through the summer and through the early part of fall camp.

“But again, I think that group is starting to identify a mentality of how you’re going to block on the perimeter, how you’re going to attack the football, how you’re going to separate at the top of your route. All those little things, I think, have grown immensely and will need to continue to grow if they’re going to be ready to play the level we’re going to need them to play.”

On hiring Moore

“I think again, the hiring process with Coach Moore was one where – I maybe said this a couple times before – it’s why you interview. I think we really thoroughly tried to put a wide net of, first of all, what are we looking for, and two, let’s make sure and identify those characteristics and those traits, and then number three, then interview the people.

“And I think Coach Moore was the last guy we interviewed. And again, I think development was the key. A guy that’s developed his own self into a great wide receiver, had a great playing career. And then you saw what he did with those guys at UConn.

“And you watched some of those guys and what those guys were able to do at a place where development had to be the key to your success. You’ve seen that early on. I think that group has grown immensely, and he’s a great developer of the wide receiver position.”

On what stood out about Moore during the interview process

“Probably his ability to articulate the teaching of the wide receiver fundamentals and the detail that it takes to play good wide receiver. I think that’s the biggest thing that you just don’t know.

“It’s somebody that you don’t know, but the ability to articulate what are those key factors? What are those key separation points? The fundamental detail that you have to do to be able to play wide receiver at a really high rate.

“I think when you played it, and then you have the ability to articulate it and teach it, and you watch that teaching progression with your own players, I think those things are really important. I thought he did a great job of that.”

On Penn State’s situation at quarterback

“Well, it’s interesting right now, to say the least. I think obviously the biggest thing that’s been a positive is Rocco getting healthy and having the ability – you’ll see him on Saturday in seven-on-seven.

“That’s why you’ll get some drive in seven-on-seven, because I want him to throw the football in this stadium with our fans and everybody else out there. I think it’s really important that he’s made really great strides to being back.

“Alex Manske is back on campus, which is huge. I think a monumental win for us. And I think he’s certainly trending towards where we would want him to be by the time we get to the summer so he can progress his way back.

“And then Connor Barry. If you said, ‘Who’s the guy that’s got the bulk of first-team reps or second-team reps, and really made great strides?’ It’s been Connor, and kind of a guy that kind of came out of nowhere, a little bit, for us.

“And I’ve been really proud of what you would expect – a guy that’s played college football, a guy that has been in the room, has had to be the guy. I think there’s been great growth.

“On the other side of it, there’s a lot of youth. And I think that youth has had youthful days. There’s been youthful moments, which that’s what you’re going to get with quarterbacks that should still probably be in high school. But those guys also have grown and will need to continue to grow forward.

“But I think Connor’s done a great job. So I think that room in general, it’ll pay big dividends for Connor to get those reps to kind of know what he can do, and feel like by the time we get to fall camp, we should be a lot better quarterback room than maybe what we were throughout the spring.”

On the next steps for the program

“I think it’s twofold. I think the first part of it is doing a great job – and that’ll actually start a little bit this week, and then obviously go through the early part of next week – is individually go through every player with everybody in our program.

“Our strength and conditioning, our nutrition team, our athletic training team, and kind of get a synopsis of where are these players right now? What’s their strengths? Where’s our weaknesses? And are there gaps in the next 12 weeks that we can do a great job of filling in?

“That process will happen literally within the next – starting Wednesday and work through Monday next week. And then we’ll sit down, myself and each position coach with every player, next Tuesday and Wednesday, and literally be aligned going through: here’s what the next 12 weeks have to look like for you.

“I think after that’s done, then you’re talking about going to again watch the film, have great understanding of what we’ve just seen. And then say, OK, players, formations, plays – how do we make sure we build our offense and defense around what we know that we have right now, and maybe what we project we can be by the time we get to the end of fall camp?

“I think that’s the thing that we all look forward to in coaching. I think really both sides of the ball come out with a really good foundation of a baseline pass protection, some baseline run game scheme, some baseline pass game scheme.

“And no different on defense. I think we’ve done a great job keeping it really simple – here’s our base defense, here’s our base fronts and coverages. Now where do we expand? How do we take these in situational football, like third down, goal line, red zone, short yardage, all that stuff?

“And I think what we had to do is be really simple throughout the spring to be able to identify – if you’re trying to scheme each other and win the day or look great on Saturday, I think you’re in for deep trouble.

“But if you can really evaluate your team now and have a chance to really go to work and put the right pieces together, I think it’ll give us the best opportunity forward, especially in a unique year like this.”

On freshman receiver Amarion Jackson

“I don’t know if there’s a true freshman that’s had a bigger spring than what he has. Amarion came from a great high school football program, and obviously was committed to us at Iowa State.

“As the transition happened, you just felt like he was a really dynamic athlete, and initially was committed to us at wide receiver. When he came here, I always kind of felt like, man, this guy’s got a chance to be a great safety. We kind of started off at safety.

“And then we had some injuries through the winter, and we kind of didn’t know what our depth was going to be for spring ball. We sat down – Amarion and I both sat down – and said, ‘Hey, let’s take the first six days of spring ball. Let’s kind of evaluate where you’re at. But I’m going to start you at receiver because I think you can get some great reps.’

“We got to the end of the sixth practice, and I said, ‘Buddy, I don’t know if you’re going to move back to that safety room. You’re doing a great job.’ And, you know, again, he’s come from a place – I think they won back-to-back state championships – a really winning program.

“He’s a dynamic football player. And I think he’s a guy that’s certainly on track right now that could push to play as a true freshman. So he’s been impressive, just how he’s approached it.

“Man, his mannerisms. He knows what to do. He plays really fast for a young football player and plays really confident. So I’m excited to watch him continue to grow through camp. But he’s had a great spring so far, for sure.”

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