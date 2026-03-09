Everything Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said after the Lions won the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State made it through the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling made it through the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships healthy, happy, and with 10 qualifiers for the NCAA Championships, and all of that matters as much as, if not more than, the fact that the No. 1 Nittany Lions crowned a school-record seven individual conference champions while winning their fourth straight title thanks to a program-record 184 team points on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“Yeah, I think overall, obviously, a very tough conference tournament with a lot of great wrestlers,” Sanderson said. “And right before the national, sometimes it can be a little more of a challenge to get fired up. But you want to get in here and wrestle well, and we’re going through healthy, which is good. That doesn’t always happen. So, we’re excited to move into the nationals, and happy for this weekend. And Penn State did a great job [hosting]. And the Big Ten also did a great job.”

Read everything else Sanderson said following the program’s latest title below.

On freshman PJ Duke avenging a regular season loss by beating Nebraska’s Antrell Taylor to win the 157-pound title 12-4

“PJ wrestled great,” Sanderson said. “He just looked good and determined to go score his points. He did a nice job. Made some small adjustments and just went out there and took care of what he needed to take care of.”

On if this is his best Penn State team and how good this one is

“I don’t know how to really compare teams, but this is a really good team, and just the character and determination, everything is outstanding,” Sanderson said. “And these guys are competitors, right? We won a lot of tough matches and close matches.

“It’s just these guys making that decision to believe in themselves and just do what they do, and to do it consistently like they have all year long. So yeah, we’re happy and definitely grateful to have a good weekend like this.”

On trying to follow his son Teag’s third place finish at PIAAs during Big Tens

“My wife films them all, so she just sends them to my phone, so I didn’t have to worry about it too much,” Sanderson said. “But I got down there [to states] on Thursday night. Obviously the PA state tournament’s always the same week as as the Big Tens. So this is probably the only year I’ll be able to do that. So I had the chance to go watch him wreslte. I watched [head assistant coach] Casey [Cunningham’s] kids come through, and so he had to watch on his phone also. But yeah, happy for him. He did a nice job, and he loves the sport, and he’s a good kid.”

On Levi Haines becoming a four-time Big Ten champ

“He’s just a consistent, tough kid, and obviously he’s a great wrestler, and he’s just gotten better,” Sanderson said. “He wrestles a hard pace. He’s good in every position. So he just goes out there and he just does what he does. I mean, just that consistency, I think, is probably number one, right? He wants to learn. This guy wants to be a World [and] Olympic champion. This just another tournament. I mean, we knew that, the finals were about to start, and we’re like hey, in four hours, we’re rolling the mats up and we’ll be out of here, so let’s take advantage of this, and go get what we want, and it’s going to come and go quickly. And, each opportunity does. So you want to get what you can in the short amount of time you have to compete. And that’s omething Levi’s done, winning four Big Ten championships, that’s pretty darn cool.”

On Rocco Welsh’s 184-pound title win over Minnesota’s Max McEnelly

“A great match,” Sanderson said. “Rocco had a heck of tough bracket there. I mean, the seeds, obviously, were really screwed up to start the tournament. It only hurt a couple of teams, so they didn’t do anything about it. But, I don’t think we’ll be going that route again, just because you want to do what’s right for the kids. And so, Rocco wrestled some great wrestlers, and he had to really get tough and find a way to win the match and just stay solid. And he did. But yeah, great finals match. It’s all preparation. Being able to show that composure and the poise and and find a way, it’s special. So we’re happy for Rocco. He did a great job.”

On Penn State wrestler Shayne Van Ness’ pin of OSU’s Ethan Stiles to win a 149-pound title

“He’s a competitor,” Sanderson said. “He can fall behind a takedown or even two and still come back and and win the match. So I think that gives him a lot of confidence. Obviously, moving forward, we’d like to go get those first two takedowns. It’s easier for him. But, we’re not trying to wrestle a perfect match. Hustle makes up for mistakes, and that’s something that I think gives him a lot of confidence that. Seven minutes can be a long time. Can get a lot done in seven minutes. Shayne had a great tournament.

On the effort from his Penn State team overall

“Up and down the lineup, I mean, seven guys winning the Big Tens, and obviously, number one, you want to get your guys in the nationals,” Sanderson said. “So, we got 10. And then we want to get through this tournament healthy, and we’re healthy, so we’re happy.”