Far from disappointment, Penn State fully realizes its Terry Smith identity

Far from disappointment, Penn State fully realizes its Terry Smith identityby: Nate Bauer13 hours agoNateBauerBWIRead In AppDec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions interim head coach Terry Smith holds up the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy with his team after the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn ImagesShort-handed, Penn State leaned on toughness and togetherness to defeat Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl, delivering a cathartic finish to 2025.