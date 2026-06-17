Final X match order: When will Penn State wrestlers be on the mat Friday in Newark?

Penn State wrestling connections will take the mat Friday at Final X with spots on the U.S Senior World team on the line. A total of six Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members will be in action in the men’s freestyle best-of-three finals. Now, we know when each will wrestle first. USA Wrestling put out the bout order for Final X on Wednesday.

Penn State alum Zain Retherford will lead things off for the NLWC contingent. He is the second match of the first round session, which starts at 2 p.m. ET inside the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Retherford will face former Nebraska wrestler Ridge Lovett for the right to the 70-kilogram spot. Following that bout, two-time NCAA champ Levi Haines will have his opener opposite Chance Marstellar in the 79-kilogram weight class, which is match three on the men’s freestyle bout sheet.

After that, Kyle Snyder will be the next NLWC member on the mat. He is in match five and takes on Stephen Buchanan at 97 kilograms. Match six features Penn State sophomore Marcus Blaze opposite Oklahoma State phenom Jax Forrest in Final X’s 61-kilogram weight class. The co-main event, which is the seventh of eight matches, will feature Penn State junior Luke Lilledahl opposite Iowa alum Spencer Lee at 57 kilograms. Last but not least, NLWC member Kyle Dake faces Zahid Valenia in the eighth and final match of round one, which will be contested at 86 kilograms.

How does Final X work?

Here are the details, per USA Wrestling:

“Final X will feature two mats on the arena floor. Men’s freestyle will run on Mat A, located on the south end of the arena in front of sections 13 and 14. Women’s freestyle will run on Mat B, located on the north end of the arena in front of sections 2 and 3.

“Final X will determine the 2026 U.S. World Team in two international disciplines—men’s freestyle and women’s freestyle. In total, 20 weight classes will be contested, 10 in each discipline. The top two U.S. athletes in each weight class will wrestle a best-of-three series at Final X to determine the U.S. representative at the 2026 Senior World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.”

Round one starts at 2 p.m. ET. The second round begins at 5 p.m. ET. If any third and final matches are needed to complete a series, they will begin 30 minutes after Round 2 ends.

Full men’s and women’s bout order sheet

Penn State connections are in bold text:

Men’s Freestyle Best-of-Three Series Match Order

Match 1 – 125 kg – Wyatt Hendrickson (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Air Force WCAP) vs. Mason Parris (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 2 – 70 kg – Ridge Lovett (Post Falls, Idaho/Nebraska WTC/Training Mercury WC) vs. Zain Retherford (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 3 – 79 kg – Levi Haines (Bellefonte, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Chance Marsteller (Reading, Pa./New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 4 – 74 kg – James Green (Lincoln, Neb./Nebraska WTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. David Carr (Ames, Iowa/Cyclone RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 5 – 97 kg – Kyle Snyder (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Stephen Buchanan (Coralville, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 6 – 61 kg – Marcus Blaze (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Jax Forrest (Johnstown, Pa./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 7 – 57 kg – Luke Lilledahl (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Spencer Lee (Iowa City, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 8 – 86 kg – Zahid Valencia (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Kyle Dake (Port Matilda, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Women’s Freestyle Best-of-Three Series Match Order

Match 1 – 65 kg – Kayla Miracle (Phoenix, Ariz./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Jennifer Page (Bellefonte, Pa./Titan Mercury WC)

Match 2 – 55 kg – Everest Leydecker (Phoenix, Ariz./Thorobred WC/New York AC) vs. Areana Villaescusa (Fountain, Colo./Army WCAP)

Match 3 – 59 kg – Abigail Nette (Colorado Springs, Colo./Army WCAP) vs. Alexis Janiak (Plainfield, Ill./Titan Mercury WC)

Match 4 – 53 kg – Cristelle Rodriguez (Crete, Neb./Tiger WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Elena Ivaldi (Rocklin, Calif.)

Match 5 – 72 kg – Alexandria Glaude (Menlo Park, Calif./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Amit Elor (Walnut Creek, Calif./New York City RTC/Titan Mercury WC)*

Match 6 – 50 kg – Katie Gomez (Van Nuys, Calif./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Morgan Turner (Chicago, Ill./All I See Is Gold Academy/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 7 – 62 kg – Adaugo Nwachukwu (Colorado Springs, Colo./Army WCAP) vs. Macey Kilty (North Liberty, Iowa/Iowa Women’s WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 8 – 57 kg – Helen Maroulis (Scottsdale, Ariz./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Amanda Martinez (Riverside, Ill./Cardinal WC/Titan Mercury WC)

*Alexandria Glaude has withdrawn from Final X due to injury. Amit Elor must complete the Final X process by making weight and receiving a forfeit on the mat in Newark.