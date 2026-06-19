Final X preview: How to watch, follow, Penn State wrestlers today in their quest to make Team USA

Final X is here. Wrestlers from across the country have spent months preparing for this day. By the end of Friday, much of this year’s Team USA for the 2026 Senior World Championships will be set following best-of-three finals matches at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Six Penn State connections will be on hand hoping to punch their ticket to Kazakhstan.

Twenty matchups — 10 in men’s freestyle and 10 in women’s freestyle — were previously scheduled for the Final X card. However, one schedule change plus multiple medical delays leaves it at 15 total matches. The six Penn State connections who will be in action are as follows:

–Reigning 125-pound NCAA champ Luke Lilledahl will take on 2024 Olympic silver medalist and three-time Iowa NCAA champ Spencer Lee in the 57-kilogram (125.6-pound) finals.



–Penn State All-American Marcus Blaze, who enters his sophomore season in 2026-2027, will battle classmate and defending 133-pound NCAA champ Jax Forrest of Oklahoma State in the 61-kilogram (134.4 pounds) finals.



–Two-time NCAA champ Levi Haines will start his full-time freestyle career after graduating from Penn State by battling Chance Marstellar in the 79-kilogram (174.1 pounds) matchup.

–Nittany Lion alum Zain Retherford faces former Nebraska wrestler Ridge Lovett in the 70-kilogram (154.3 pounds) finals

–Additionally, NLWC members Kyle Dake (86 kilograms) and Kyle Snyder (97) will be in action, as well.

How to watch, follow Penn State wrestlers at Final X

FLO is streaming the event exclusively to its subscribers. The day begins with true third-place matches. They start between Noon – 12:30 p.m. ET. Those are needed to fill some backup spots on Team USA, in addition to some age-group World team spots.

From there, the finals will begin. The first round starts at 2 p.m. ET. Two mats will be in action, one for men’s freestyle and one for women’s. You can see the full bout order for each here. As it relates to Penn State connections, they will be up in the following order:

Match 2– 70 kg – Ridge Lovett (Post Falls, Idaho/Nebraska WTC/Training Mercury WC) vs. Zain Retherford (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 3 – 79 kg – Levi Haines (Bellefonte, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Chance Marsteller (Reading, Pa./New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Fifth match – 97 kg – Kyle Snyder (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Stephen Buchanan (Coralville, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 6 – 61 kg – Marcus Blaze (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Jax Forrest (Johnstown, Pa./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Match 7 – 57 kg – Luke Lilledahl (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Spencer Lee (Iowa City, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)



Eighth and final round one match – 86 kg – Zahid Valencia (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Kyle Dake (Port Matilda, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Round 2 begins at 5 p.m. ET. Any necessary third and final round matches start 30 minutes after round two ends.

Follow the action with BWI

Penn State fans have two ways to follow the action here on BWI on Friday. We will have a front page story like the one you’re reading here with continuous updates. And, we will also be posting results and discussing the action inside The Wrestling Room forum. Click here to access it.

