First ESPN FPI rankings reveal 2026 Penn State win-loss projection, CFP chances, and more

Penn State checks in at No. 17 in ESPN’s first Football Power Index rankings for the 2026 season. The Nittany Lions have 13.7 points. No. 1 Ohio State, for reference, has 28.7. Head coach Matt Campbell’s team is one of six Big Ten programs inside the top 20 and one of seven in the top 25.

For those unaware, ESPN describes how the FPI works as follows:

“The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Only two teams that Penn State will face during the regular season are ahead of it in the rankings. USC is at No. 13, and Michigan is at No. 15. The Trojans and Wolverines have 17 and 15.9 points, respectively. The next-highest-ranked foe the Lions will play between September and November is Washington. The Huskies are at No. 26 with 9.9. points.

Penn State projected record, postseason chances, per the FPI

The Football Power Index projects Penn State to go 9-3 this fall. It gives the Lions a 2.5 percent chance of going 12-0 during the regular season. It also says the program has a 95.8 percent chance of earning bowl eligibility by winning six or more games. That is the ninth-best percentage among the 138 ranked teams.

Beyond those figures, the FPI gives PSU a 4.5 percent chance to win the Big Ten and a 22 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff. The team’s odds of making the national title game are 2 percent, and their chances of winning it all are 0.8 percent.

You can see the full FPI top 25 by clicking here.

Moving on to the FPI resume metrics, the Lions check in with the No. 62 toughest schedule in college football. It is undoubtedly dragged down by both the non-conference schedule and the fact that Penn State does not play Ohio State, Indiana, or Oregon during the regular season. The Lions’ non-Big Ten opponents check in at No. 102 (Temple), No. 104 (Marshall), and No. 113 (Buffalo).