First five Penn State wrestlers, including Penn State star PJ Duke at a new weight, register for 2026 World Team Trials

Penn State wrestlers are gearing up for their last chance to make Final X by entering the 2026 World Team Trials. According to USA Wrestling’s list of entries for next week’s two-day men’s freestyle tournament, five of a possible 10 Nittany Lions who qualify to enter the event have done so as of 9 a.m. on May 5. The list includes (eligibility is for the 2026-2026 college season:

74 kilograms/163.1 pounds: Penn State sophomore PJ Duke, redshirt sophomore Joe Sealey, freshman Jayden James



125 kilograms/275.5 pounds: Nittany Lion redshirt sophomores Connor and Cole Mirasola

Duke bumping up from 70 kilograms to 74 kilograms will draw the most attention. Many believe he could redshirt this season rather than try to make the cut back down to 157 pounds again this winter. Thus, the freestyle move up makes sense if he’s planning to try and take Mitchell Mesenbrink’s 165-pound spot in 2027-2028. That said, it does not guarantee he will change weight classes. He could just be deciding to wrestle at a larger weight in the summer to avoid a year-round weight cut.

Speaking of Mesenbrink, he is not in the field yet. He and anyone else have until May 13, the day before the WTT starts, to enter. He would go in the 74-kilogram field if he does compete. Like Duke, he did not compete at the US Open, which was the first Final X qualifier of the year. Winners there will face winners here in applicable weight classes. Final X, a best-of-three series scheduled for June in New Jersey, will set this year’s Senior Team USA. Spots are available in the finals at 57, 61, 70, 74 and 125 kilograms.

That last note is why Connor Mirasola is bumping up, of course. After finishing fifth at the US Open at 92 kilograms, winning the trials at 125 kilograms is his only path to Final X. The 92-kilogram final for that event is already in place. Trent Hidlay will take on Michael Macchiavello in that weight class next month.

Which Nittany Lions are eligible to enter the World Team Trials?

Five others are still eligible to enter the field over the course of the next week. That list includes Mesenbrink, Tyler Kasak, Josh Barr, Shayne Van Ness, and Will Henckel.

Kasak and Barr are both coming off of injuries at the US Open. Barr hurt his right knee in the 92-kilogram semifinals. And, Kasak medically forfeited his 70-kilogram semi due to some sort upper body injury.

World Team Trials for men’s freestyle start at 10 a.m. on March 14. The tournament concludes with the finals at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday.